Dak Prescott Photos: The Pictures You Need to See

The center of the college football world is Mississippi, where Mississippi State and Ole Miss are tied for third in the latest Associated Press poll after both teams came away with signature wins last Saturday: the Bulldogs over Texas A&M and the Rebels over Alabama.

No player on either team has been more impressive during the programs' rise than State quarterback Dak Prescott.Prescott, a junior from Louisiana, has completed 64 percent of his passes for 13 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions while leading the Bulldogs to a 5-0 start.As State gets ready to host Texas A&M in an SEC West showdown on Saturday , let's take a look at some of the best photos of the Bulldogs' star signal-caller.(Getty)