WATCH: Lee Corso Puts on Headgear Backwards, Picks TCU

Lee Corso’s much-hyped 250th headgear pick came Saturday, with a couple wrinkles.

Corso led into the pick by singing a botched rendition of John Denver’s “Country Roads,” much to the delight of the crowd in Morgantown.

When it came for the pick, though, Corso spurned the crowd and put on the TCU Horned Frog headgear and initially doing so backwards before getting some help from co-host Kirk Herbstreit. Watch the clip above.

ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi took a look back at the first 249, which you can watch in this video:

Corso got emotional after the tribute aired during GameDay.

