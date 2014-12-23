Patriots Clinch Home Field Advantage With Broncos Loss

Patriots Clinch Home Field Advantage With Broncos Loss

  • Updated
Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski and Co. will look to keep it rollin when they host the Lions on Sunday afternoon. (Getty)

Thanks to the Denver Broncos loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football and their head-to-head loss to the Patriots earlier this season, the New England Patriots at 12-3 have clinched the AFC’s No. 1 seed in the postseason and have home-field advantage in Foxboro throughout the playoffs.

This was the 12th consecutive season where the Patriots finished with double-digit wins under Bill Belichick. The last time they failed to accomplish that feat was 2002 when they finished 9-7 and failed to make the playoffs a year removed from their franchise’s 1st Super Bowl victory.

The New England Patriots during the Brady-Belichick era have finished as the AFC’s No. 1 seed six times: 2003, 2004, 2007, 2010, 2011 and, now, 2014. They are 8-1 at Gillette Stadium in those six seasons with their only loss coming in 2010 to the New York Jets 28-21.

Read More From Heavy

Updated NFL Playoff Picture 2014
  • Published
Read More
, ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook