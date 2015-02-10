Ronda Rousey: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

She’s a fighting champion, Olympic medalist, a movie star and now a pinup model.

It’s been quite a life already for 28-year-old Ronda Rousey.

By 17 she was a judo star, making the U.S. Olympic Team for the 2004 Games in Athens. She didn’t place, but in 2008 in Beijing she became the first American woman to get a medal in the sport with a bronze in the 70 kilogram division. She stopped at 22 and got into something slightly more physical: Mixed Martial Arts.

The 5-foot-7, 135-pound Rousey didn’t take long to make her presence felt. It’s paid off in the cage and opening doors out of it.

Here’s what you need to know about Rousey:

1. Rousey Is The Unbeaten UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champ

At 10-0 with 8 wins by submission via the armbar, Rousey is the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion. She made her Mixed Martial Arts debut in March 2011 with a submission victory over Ediane Gomes.

Rousey won the women’s title in her 5th match, an armbar submission win over Miesha Tate in March of 2012. She beat Tate in the same fashion in December 2013 to defend her title.

2. She Just Appeared In The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Rousey has been a magazine covergirl before; she graced the cover of ESPN The Magazine’s Body Issue in 2012, Maxim in September 2013 and numerous MMA periodicals.

But she hit the big time when she was given a spread in the 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

3. Rousey Is Taking Over Hollywood

Rousey appeared in her first feature film in 2014’s The Expendables 3 alongside Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dolph Lundgren, Wesley Snipes and nearly every other action star from the 1980s and 90s.

2015 will be even bigger for Rousey, who has roles in Furious 7 with the late Paul Walker and Vin Diesel, and then the full-length movie of HBO’s series hit Entourage.

4. She Is a Trash-Talker

Rousey is known for being a trash-talker, but she’s obviously been backing it up as evidenced by her undefeated record.

But Ronda hasn’t just talked smack to her in-ring opponents. She’s ripped into Kim Kardashian. Back in 2013 on the red carpet for the wrap party of ESPN The Magazine’s Body Issue, Rousey had this to say for Mrs. Kanye West:

You know what? I would beat the crap out of Kim Kardashian actually. Any girl who is famous and idolized because she made a sex video with some guy and that’s all that you’re known for, ‘Oh, I got my fame for [expletive],’ I think it’s pretty stupid, sorry, but it’s true.

Rousey also criticized fellow Olympian Michael Phelps for not hanging out with other American athletes at the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing.

Though she isn’t all tough girl. While it’s unconfirmed if Rousey has a boyfriend, she did express her affinity for MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko last year in Los Angeles during a pre-fight press conference:

I will always be not-so-secretly in love with Fedor Emelianenko.

She added that she wanted to have “57 babies” with the former Pride and Strikeforce star from Russia.

Rousey certainly is entertaining.

5. Rousey’s Next Fight Is February 28

Rousey hasn’t been inside the cage for a fight since knocking out Alexis Davis last July in UFC 175. That fight lasted all of 15 seconds.

Her next fight is just around the corner. Rousey is scheduled to fight Cat Zingaro on February 28 at UFC 184 in Los Angeles.