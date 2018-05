Ronda Rousey is the UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion and can be seen in the 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. The 28-year-old has also won a bronze medal in judo at the 2008 Olympic Games. She has a reputation for being a tough lady in the cage as evidenced by her 10-0 UFC record, but she cleans up nicely out of it. For more on her, read our Ronda Rousey: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know post. Click through the gallery to see some of Rousey's best photos.