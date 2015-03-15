Clark Kellogg: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The time has come to finally reveal the 68 teams going dancing in this year’s March Madness tournament. For the first time, each team that will be competing for the NCAA National Championship will be released publicly on CBS during its Selection Sunday Show at 6 p.m. ET, March 15.

One of the faces you’ll be seeing and voices you’ll be hearing will be that of Clark Kellogg, who is a sportscaster and lead college basketball analyst for CBS.

He will join Greg Gumbell and Jim Nantz to not only announce the teams dancing, but also give you the breakdown on matchups throughout the show.

You’ve seen him before and you’ll see him again so it’s time to get to know Clark Kellogg:

1. Clark Kellogg Grew Up in Cleveland, Ohio

Clark ‘Special K’ Kellogg grew up in East Cleveland, Ohio where he attended Chambers Elementary, W.H. Kirk Middle School and St. Joseph’s High School.

As a St. Joe’s basketball player, Kellogg is regarded for having one of the best high school careers in Cleveland history. His talent was highlighted in the state championship game when Kellogg scored 51 of the team’s 65 points and had 24 rebounds. Unfortunately it wasn’t enough for St. Joes’ to pull out the win against Columbus East – they fell 79-65, but Kellogg’s 51 points still stands as an Ohio high school state finals record.

Following his senior year, the 6-foot-7 forward went on to play in the McDonald’s All-American and Capital Classic games.

2. Clark Kellogg Played For Ohio State

After graduating from St. Joe’s, Kellogg took his talents to the collegiate level at Ohio State. He studied marketing while playing for the Buckeyes from 1979-82.

During his career Kellogg earned All-Big Ten Conference and MVP honors.

Although he didn’t graduate because of going to the NBA, Kellogg returned to OSU to finish his degree in 1996. And in 2010, Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland appointed him to the Ohio State’s board of trustees – a position he still holds today.

3. Clark Kellogg Played Four Years in the NBA

Following his junior year at Ohio State, Kellogg declared for the 1982 NBA Draft. He was selected as the eighth overall pick in the first round by the Indiana Pacers.

In his rookie season with the Pacers, Kellogg was selected as a member of the NBA All-Rookie Team. He is still one of only a handful of rookies in NBA history who averaged a double-double, 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.

With his success on the hardwood, Kellogg was pegged as being the next great NBA star player. He had an endorsement deal with Converse to release his own Converse “Special K” sneaker. But despite his success, Kellogg suffered from chronic knee issues that forced him to retire just four years after joining the league.

4. Clark Kellogg Started His Broadcasting Career in 1990

After retiring from the NBA, Kellogg, 53, joined ESPN as a basketball analyst in 1990. He also worked for the Big East Network, Prime Sports and began working as a television analyst for the Indiana Pacers.

In 1993, Kellogg joined CBS as a game analyst for the network’s coverage of the NCAA Tournament. His other roles have included studio co-host and he’s provided commentary for the video game series NBA2K – most recently, NBA2K15.

5. Clark Kellogg Has Three Athletic Children

Kellogg and his wife Rosy got married in 1983. Since tying the knot, they have had three children together – two of whom are collegiate athletes.

Their daughter Talisa is a senior outside hitter on Georgia Tech’s volleyball team. And their son Nick played four years at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. He now plays for BC Batumi in Georgia.