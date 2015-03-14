Harvard Crimson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Harvard Crimson won the 2015 Ivy League Conference Championship by defeating Yale 53-51 in a one-game playoff. By defeating Yale, they once again denied the Bulldogs a trip to the NCAA Tournament — the school has not been to the NCAA Tournament since 1962.

Harvard wins it! Steve Moundou-Missi hits jumper with 8 seconds left to send Crimson to their 4th straight tourney. pic.twitter.com/tGcXfokZ4W — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 14, 2015

Under head coach Tommy Amaker, the Crimson advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight season. Over the past two years, Harvard has defeated their opponents in the Round of 64, only to lose in the Round of 32 — they have never reached the Sweet 16.

1. The Crimson Roster

Charlie Anastasi – F

Matt Brown – G

Siyani Chambers – G

Andre Chatfield – G

Evan Cummins – F

Zena Edosomwan – F

Chris Egi – F

Matt Fraschilla – G

Corbin Miller – G

Steve Moundou-Missi – F

Hunter Myers – F

Alex Nesbitt – G

Agunwa Okolie – G/F

Wesley Saunders – G/F

Kenyatta Smith – C

Patrick Steeves – G/F

Jonah Travis

Zach Yoshor – G

2. Harvard’s Head Coach is Tommy Amaker

Tommy Amaker is in his eighth season as the head coach of the Harvard men’s basketball team. Amaker was a successful player at Duke University under Coach K:

Before beginning his head-coaching career, Amaker won two NCAA championships and advanced to five Final Fours as an assistant and associate head coach at Duke. He was previously a four-year starter at point guard for the Blue Devils, leading the team to the 1986 NCAA title game before earning All-America honors and recognition as the nation’s top defensive player in his senior year of 1987.

His assistant coaches are: Associate Head Coach Brian DeStefano (Duke ’05) and assistant coaches: Brian Eskildsen (Tennessee ’09) and Christian Webster (Harvard ’13)

3. Amaker Is the Most Successful Head Coach in Harvard History

Before Amaker arrived in 2007, Harvard only advanced to the NCAA Tournament once: in 1946. He has accomplished much in his eight years with the program:

– 139-71 record (.662 win percentage), including an Ivy League-best 117-35 (.770) the last five seasons

– 67-31 Ivy League record (.684), including an Ivy League-best 58-12 (.823) the last five seasons

– First four Ivy League championships in school history (2011-14)

– Four straight NCAA tournament appearances 2012, ’13, ’14 and (now) ’15, including Harvard’s first since 1946

– Five straight seasons with 20 wins and a postseason appearance

4. The Crimson Finished 22-7 in 2014-15

Exactly half of Harvard’s wins (11) in 2014-15 came in Ivy League play — they finished 11-3 in conference play. The Crimson were also a tough team to play at home finishing 12-2.

The team did not play a tough schedule. They were routed 76-27 in their toughest out-of-conference game against Virginia, a team that was ranked in the top-five team all season. In the last three seasons, Amaker’s club has been a perennial bracket buster and a popular upset pick. This year’s team isn’t as strong as 2012-13’s or 2013-14’s.

5. Harvard Is Located in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Harvard University is located along the Charles River in the up-scale Cambridge section just outside downtown Boston.

The University is a lively area surrounded by local-area shops, bookstores, restaurants, museums and an aquarium close to the river.