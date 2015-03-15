Sergey Kovalev Stops Jean Pascal: The Pictures You Need to See

Sergey Kovalev (27-0-1, 24 KOs) successfully defended his WBO, WBA and IBF light heavyweight world titles, and his unblemished record, by stopping Jean Pascal (29-3-1, 17 KOs) on Saturday in an action-packed shootout at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.

Kovalev put down a game Pascal in the third round on his way to an eighth-round TKO. Click here for a full wrap-up of the fight.

