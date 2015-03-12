WATCH: Dennis Mavin Half-Court Buzzer Beater for FIU

What better way to launch the 2015 Conference USA tournament than with an edge of your seat game that ended with a dramatic and wild finish? Well that’s just what fans got in the Florida International University-UT San Antonio game on Wednesday, March 11.

The game looked like it was going to head into overtime when the Roadrunners hit a three to tie it at 54 with 2.7 seconds remaining, but Golden Panthers’ Dennis Mavin had a response.

The FIU senior guard took the inbounds pass and heaved up a half-court shot that went in at the buzzer to give the Golden Panthers a 57-54 victory.

Mavin totaled 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists on the night and with the win FIU will advance to the Conference USA quarterfinals to face UTEP on Thursday, March 12.