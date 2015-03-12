WATCH: Dennis Mavin Half-Court Buzzer Beater for FIU

WATCH: Dennis Mavin Half-Court Buzzer Beater for FIU

  • Published
  • Updated

Head coach Anthony Evans of the Florida International Golden Panthers talks to his players during a time of a college basketball game against the Georgetown Hoyas on December 28, 2013 at the Verizon Center in Washington, DC. The Hoyas won 92-57. (Getty)

Head coach Anthony Evans of the Florida International Golden Panthers talks to his players during a time of a college basketball game against the Georgetown Hoyas on December 28, 2013 at the Verizon Center in Washington, DC. The Hoyas won 92-57. (Getty)

What better way to launch the 2015 Conference USA tournament than with an edge of your seat game that ended with a dramatic and wild finish? Well that’s just what fans got in the Florida International University-UT San Antonio game on Wednesday, March 11.

The game looked like it was going to head into overtime when the Roadrunners hit a three to tie it at 54 with 2.7 seconds remaining, but Golden Panthers’ Dennis Mavin had a response.

The FIU senior guard took the inbounds pass and heaved up a half-court shot that went in at the buzzer to give the Golden Panthers a 57-54 victory.

Mavin totaled 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists on the night and with the win FIU will advance to the Conference USA quarterfinals to face UTEP on Thursday, March 12.

Read More From Heavy

March Madness 2015 Teams: List of Schools in the Field

Read More From Heavy

NCAA Selection Show 2015: Date, Time & Channel

Read More From Heavy

NCAA Bracket 2015: Blank, Printable March Madness Bracket
Read More
, , , , , ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook