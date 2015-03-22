How to Watch Kansas vs. Wichita State Live Stream Online

After two days of madness – literally – the round of 32 kicked off Saturday, March 21 in various arenas nationwide. The first eight teams going to the Sweet 16 have punched their tickets and by the end of the day, the other eight will be decided. The evening game in the Midwest is an in-state rivalry special between No. 2 Kansas and No. 7 Wichita State.

Kansas, under the direction of 12th-year head coach Bill Self, earned a selection committee bid as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest region. The Jayhawks opened up tournament play in dominant fashion as they defeated the Western Athletic Conference Champion, No. 15 New Mexico State Aggies, 75-56 to up their mark on the year to 27-8 overall.

On the other end of the hardwood is Wichita State. Under the direction of head coach Gregg Marshall, the Shockers have lived up to their mascot name over the past couple of years – making an unexpected Final Four run two years ago and going a perfect 34-0 heading into last year’s tournament. Like Kansas, the Shockers got a selection committee bid and in the round of 64 WSU slipped by No. 10 Indiana, 81-76, to set the stage for the in-state rival matchup.

The game starts at 5:15 p.m. Eastern and will be covered by CBS. The announcers for the game will be Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore and Lewis Johnson.

The winner between Kansas and Wichita State will move on to face No. 3 Notre Dame in the Sweet 16. That game will take place on Thursday, March 26.

But before that happens, here’s how to watch Kansas vs. Wichita State online and on mobile:

