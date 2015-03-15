Wisconsin Badgers: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Wisconsin grabbed the Big 10 championship and a spot in the NCAA Tournament after a dramatic overtime win against Michigan State. This is Wisconsin’s 21st Tournament appearance and 17th consecutive.

They finished the season 31-3 overall and 16-2 in the conference.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Wisconsin’s Roster

Jordan Smith, guard (Junior)

Matt Ferris, guard (Freshman)

Aaron Moesch, forward (Freshman)

Nigel Hayes, forward (Sophomore)

Jordan Hill, guard (Sophomore)

Traevon Jackson, guard (Senior)

Duje Dukan, forward (Senior)

Sam Dekker, forward (Junior)

T.J. Schlundt, guard (Freshman)

Josh Gasser, guard (Senior)

Ethan Happ, forward (Freshman)

Bronson Koenig, guard (Sophomore)

Vitto Brown, forward (Sophomore)

Zak Showalter, guard (Sophomore)

Riley Dearring, guard (Freshman)

Frank Kaminsky, forward (Senior)

2. Coach Bo Ryan Has a 734-227 Record With Wisconsin

Coach Bo Ryan has been with Wisconsin since 2001 and has a 734-227 record. He’s been with the team for their past 15 trips to the Tournament.

3. Wisconsin in Basketball

Wisconsin has not won the NCAA Tournament since 1941, but they have a record of 29-19 in its games. Last season, they made it to the Final Four, where they lost to Kentucky, 74-73.

4. Wisconsin Has Never Been a 1 Seed in the Tournament

The highest Wisconsin has ever been seeded is second. They’re hoping to buck that trend this year.

5. The University of Wisconsin was Founded in 1848

The University of Wisconsin-Madison, located in Madison, Wisconsin, was founded in 1848 as the state’s flagship university.

It is the official university of Wisconsin.