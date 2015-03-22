Wisconsin vs. Oregon: Point Spread, Over-Under & Money Line

West No. 1 seed Wisconsin is coming off an 86-72 win over No. 16 Coastal Carolina, though the Badgers failed to cover the spread as 20-point favorites in their NCAA Tournament opener.
When they meet No. 8 Oregon Sunday with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line, most of the sportsbooks have UW favored by a dozen.
The Ducks beat No. 9 Oklahoma State 79-73 in their opening game.
Wisconsin-Oregon Point Spread
Wisconsin … -12
Oregon … +12
Oregon is 19-15 against the spread, while Wisconsin is 18-16-1.
Oregon is 8-2 ATS in the past 10, Wisconsin 4-6.
Wisconsin is 9-1 straight up over the past 10 games, Oregon 8-2.
Wisconsin-Oregon Over-Under
Over-Under … 141
Wisconsin is 16-19 vs. the over-under, Oregon 16-17.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Oregon’s last 10 games.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Wisconsin’s last 7 games.
Wisconsin-Oregon Money Line
Wisconsin … +650
Oregon … -900
