Wisconsin vs. Oregon: Point Spread, Over-Under & Money Line

West No. 1 seed Wisconsin is coming off an 86-72 win over No. 16 Coastal Carolina, though the Badgers failed to cover the spread as 20-point favorites in their NCAA Tournament opener.

When they meet No. 8 Oregon Sunday with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line, most of the sportsbooks have UW favored by a dozen.

The Ducks beat No. 9 Oklahoma State 79-73 in their opening game.

Wisconsin-Oregon Point Spread

Wisconsin … -12

Oregon … +12

Oregon is 19-15 against the spread, while Wisconsin is 18-16-1.

Oregon is 8-2 ATS in the past 10, Wisconsin 4-6.

Wisconsin is 9-1 straight up over the past 10 games, Oregon 8-2.

Wisconsin-Oregon Over-Under

Over-Under … 141

Wisconsin is 16-19 vs. the over-under, Oregon 16-17.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Oregon’s last 10 games.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Wisconsin’s last 7 games.

Wisconsin-Oregon Money Line

Wisconsin … +650

Oregon … -900

The Basics

Who:

No. 1 Wisconsin (32-3) vs. No. 8 Oregon (26-9)

What:

NCAA Tournament Round of 32 – West Region

When:

Sunday

Where:

CenturyLink Center – Omaha, Nebraska

Time:

7:45 p.m.

Channel:

truTV