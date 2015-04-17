Did Jordan Spieth Make the Cut at the PGA’s RBC Heritage?

It didn’t look good for Jordan Spieth after Thursday’s first round of the RBC Heritage.

The Masters winner shot a 3-over 74 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina. At that point, his score was below the projected cut line.

Likely exhausted from his hectic week after winning the season’s first major, Spieth needed a bounceback round Friday to make the cut. He got control of his swing and his Titlest clubs and did just that. And more.

Spieth recorded 9 birdies and no bogeys en route to a 9-under 62, the second-best score of the second round. He was in the clubhouse at 6-under 136, 6 strokes behind Troy Merritt, who fired a course-tying record 61 to get to 12-under 130 total.

Merritt was 4 shots ahead of Matt Kuchar (5-under on Friday) and John Merrick (6-under on Friday).

Now that’s a rebound. Jordan Spieth (-6) followed up yesterday’s 74 with 62 at #RBCHeritage: http://t.co/YmlSy48mnB pic.twitter.com/Tkaga3yfQV — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 17, 2015

Most of the golfers were still on the course by the time Spieth had finished his round, but he is safely on the right side of the cut line and will be around all weekend – and seemingly in contention once again.

Saturday’s television coverage of the third round runs from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Eastern on the Golf Channel, then shifts over to CBS from 3 to 6 p.m.

Click here for a live leaderboard of the RBC Heritage.