John Moshoeu Dies: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

One of the most enduring figures in African soccer has died at the age of 49. John “Shoes” Moshoeu lost his battle with cancer on April 21, 2015.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. It Was Reported in February That Moshoeu Was ‘Barely Hanging On’

Back in February 2015, ENCA in South Africa reported that Moshoeu was “fighting for his life.” The website said that he was battling an “unknown illness” and was “barely hanging on.” His mother also said that he was having trouble paying his medical bills, Reena Moshoeu said at the time:

For the past few months he’s been going from one private hospital to another – until his medical aid got exhausted. He was brought into this hospital by Yvonne Chaka Chaka’s husband. He was supposed to be taken to theatre for an operation. But that hasn’t happened yet. My son hasn’t eaten anything in days.

Times Live reports that he was being treated at Charlotte Maxeke hospital but he died at the Morningside Clinic in Johannesburg.

2. Moshoeu Retired From Playing at 48

He only retired in May 2014 while playing for Alexandra United in South Africa at the age 48. Moshoeu was a co-owner of the team with Brian Baloyi. He was a native of the famed Soweto slums in South Africa.

3. He Was the Cornerstone of South Africa’s Historic 1996 African Cup of Nations Triumph

Moshoeu represented South Africa the country’s first World Cup adventure at France 1998. In total, he played for his country 73 times and scored eight goals. Arguably his greatest achievement while playing for his country was South Africa’s victory at the 1996 African Cup of Nations, just a couple of years after the country was readmitted to international soccer following the fall of apartheid.

4. His Agent Tweeted That Moshoeu ‘Will Never Be Forgotten’

John Shoes Moshoeu sadly passed away at 15h00 this afternoon after a long but brave battle with cancer. May his dear soul rest in peace!! — Glyn Binkin (@Glyn_Binkin) April 21, 2015

He may be gone but will never be forgotten and his family have requested their privacy and that they may be allowed to mourn in peace. — Glyn Binkin (@Glyn_Binkin) April 21, 2015

EWN in South Africa reports that Moshoeu had been in-and-out of hospital twice this year during his battle with cancer. His death was confirmed by his agent, Glyn Binkin on Twitter.

5. European Soccer Fans Will Remember Moshoeu From His Time at Fenerbache

Fans of European soccer will most likely remember Moshoeu from his time playing with Fenerbache in Turkey during the late-90s. He also played for Kocaelispor and Bursapor during his time by the Bosphorus.