Jinkee Pacquiao, Manny’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ahead of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao fight on May 2 we take a closer look at the woman behind the mighty Pacman, Jinkee Pacquiao.

Here is what you need to know about Pacquiao’s wife:

1. Manny & Jinkee Pacquiao Have Been Married for 15 Years

Married in 2000, Manny Pacquiao and 36-year-old Maria Geraldine “Jinkee” Capeña Jamora are one of the Philippines’ most famous and celebrated couples. Mainstays in the nation’s contemporary culture, the Pacquiaos have been featured on reality shows, television specials, and commercials.

2. Manny & Jinkee Met While She Worked at a Mall

After graduating from high school, General Santos City native Jinkee studied business management in Notre Dame in Kiamba and later attended AMA Computer University. It was during this time, while working as a cosmetologist in a shopping mall, that she met her future husband, Manny Pacquiao.

The two were introduced at the mall by Jinkee’s uncle, who was Pacquiao’s personal assistant.

“I’m not thinking that he is a boxer,” Jinkee told the New York Times. “He is just a simple guy back then.”

Pacquiao was already engaged when he met Jinkee. They dated for seven months before being married in a civil ceremony.

3. They Have Five Children

The Pacquiaos have five children: Emmanuel Jr, Princess, Israel, Queen Elizabeth, and Michael. The three boys and two girls range from ages one to 14. All of the couple’s children were born in their native Philippines except for Queen, who was born in the States.

Don’t expect to see any of Jinkee’s boys following in their champion father’s footsteps.

“My children know we do not want them to be boxers,” Jinkee told TV5’s Jove Francisco. “Even if you ask them. They understand …”

4. Jinkee Pacquiao is Vice Governor of a Province in the Philippines

Congressman Manny Pacquiao (he was reelected to a second term, running unopposed in 2013), isn’t the only one in family with political aspirations. In 2012 Jinkee was elected vice governor of Sarangani province in the Philippines.

Her motivation for entering the political arena? The Good Book.

“Every time I read the Bible, more than 50 times [it says] ‘love each other,’ ‘forgive one another’ — always ‘one another,’ ‘each other,’” Jinkke told Good Housekeeping in 2013. ”It involves other people.”

5. Their Marriage Has Been Rocky at Times

The price of fame and glory has come at a premium for the Pacquiaos. Gambling, infidelities (Pacquiao had been linked to Filipio actress Krista Ranillo), and neglect have taken their toll on the marriage.

“What I’ve been through, it’s very hard for me. I counted.” Jinkee told the New York Times. “It’s 11 years that I’m struggling with our marriage.”

The turning point for Jinkee and Manny came in 2011– Pacman’s near-loss in his third encounter against Juan Manuel Marquez was a sign for the couple. They turned to God, the bible, and counseling and have since rebuilt their marriage into a stronger union than ever.