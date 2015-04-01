NCAA Bracket & Schedule 2015: The Final Four

  • Published
  • Updated

Wisconsin Badgers team after winning the Elite Eight in the 2015 NCAA Tournament. (Getty)

Well the Final Four is set for the NCAA Tournament. The field of 68 was announced on Sunday, March 15, and two weeks later just four teams – No. 1 Kentucky, No. 1 Wisconsin, No. 7 Michigan State and No. 1 Duke – remain.

It is just the fifth time in NCAA Tournament history that at least three No. 1 seeds reached the Final Four. The only time all four No. 1 seeds survived was in 2008. And this year is just the third-straight season one conference has had two teams in the Final Four as both Wisconsin and Michigan State come from the Big Ten.

The two games that will determine the national championship contenders will take place on Saturday, April 4. The first of those will be No. 1 Duke against an unexpected No. 7 Michigan State squad. And the second game will be a rematch from a year ago between No. 1 Kentucky – still unbeaten – and No. 1 Wisconsin.

Keep it here to see which two of the four will move on to compete for the coveted national championship trophy.

We’ll be updating the bracket throughout the tournament as the games progress. In the meantime, here’s all the info you need including a printable bracket and full schedule complete with times, TV channels and broadcasters:

Final Four Games

Michigan State Spartans team after winning the Elite Eight in the 2015 NCAA Tournament. (Getty)

Saturday, April 4

Game: No. 1 Duke vs. No. 7 Michigan State
Final Score: Duke 81, Michigan State 61

Game: No. 1 Kentucky vs. No. 1 Wisconsin
Final Score: Wisconsin 71, Kentucky 64

Monday, April 6

Game: No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 1 Duke
Time & Channel: 9:18 p.m. Eastern, CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson

