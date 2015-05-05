Floyd Mayweather Jr. & Children: The Pictures You Have to See

“First and foremost, I fight for my family, my children,” Floyd Mayweather Jr. has said of his No.1 motivation in the ring: Zion, Koraun, Iyanna, and Jirah. Read more about Mayweather's kids and family here. Through thick and thin, his brood has stood by the 38-year-old boxing champ and will always be in his corner. Check out the best pictures from instagram of Floyd Mayweather and kids (ages from 12 to 16) by clicking through the gallery. (instagram.com/zion_mayweather/)
