NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 2015: Green Flag Time, Lineup & Odds

Matt Kenseth and Joey Logano will start 1-2 when the green flag waves on the Sprint Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday.

The Memorial Day weekend race is the longest on the NASCAR schedule and follows the 99th running of the Indianapolis 500, IndyCar’s Super Bowl, which is set for 12:15 p.m. Eastern on Sunday.

Carl Edwards, Greg Biffle and Denny Hamlin round out the top 5 starting positions for the Coca-Cola 600, a race won last year by Jimmie Johnson, who will begin 13th.

Johnson is considered one of the sportsbooks’ favorites with 7/2 odds, as is Logano (7/1). Series points leader Kevin Harvick, who qualified 8th, has the best odds at 3/1.

Keep reading for all the important details for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600:

The Basics

What:

Sprint Cup Series Coca-Cola 600

When:

Sunday, May 24

Where:

Charlotte Motor Speedway – Concord, North Carolina

Time:

Green Flag time is approximately 6:15 p.m. Eastern

TV coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. on FOX

Channel:

FOX

Last Year’s Winner:

Jimmie Johnson

Coca-Cola 600 Starting Lineup

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (20) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 194.252 mph.

2. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 192.836.

3. (19) Carl Edwards, Toyota, 192.733.

4. (16) Greg Biffle, Ford, 192.226.

5. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 192.007.

6. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 191.884.

7. (55) David Ragan, Toyota, 191.625.

8. (4) Kevin Harvick, Chevrolet, 191.272.

9. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 191.266.

10. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Chevrolet, 190322.

11. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 189.833.

12. (14) Tony Stewart, Chevrolet, 185.414.

13. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 191.727.

14. (41) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 191.714.

15. (88) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevrolet, 191.686.

16. (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 191.666.

17. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 191.428.

18. (24) Jeff Gordon, Chevrolet, 191.354.

19. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 191.15.

20. (10) Danica Patrick, Chevrolet, 190.954.

21. (43) Aric Almirola, Ford, 190.826.

22. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 190.597.

23. (27) Paul Menard, Chevrolet, 189.98.

24. (15) Clint Bowyer, Toyota, 183.711.

25. (95) Michael McDowell, Ford, 190.806.

26. (9) Sam Hornish Jr., Ford, 190.779.

27. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 190.597.

28. (25) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 190.375.

29. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 190.181.

30. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 189.947.

31. (7) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 189.88.

32. (40) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 189.847.

33. (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 189.673.

34. (13) Casey Mears, Chevrolet, 189.288.

35. (51) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 189.221.

36. (46) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 189.049.

37. (35) Cole Whitt, Ford, Owner Points.

38. (98) Josh Wise, Ford, Owner Points.

39. (38) David Gilliland, Ford, Owner Points.

40. (34) Brett Moffitt, Ford, Owner Points.

41. (23) J.J. Yeley, Toyota, Owner Points.

42. (83) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, Owner Points.

43. (33) Alex Kennedy, Chevrolet, Owner Points.

Failed to Qualify

44. (26) Jeb Burton, Toyota, 188.291.

45. (32) Mike Bliss, Ford, 186.89.

46. (39) Travis Kvapil, Chevrolet, 186.31.

47. (30) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, 184.068.

48. (62) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 181.165.

Coca-Cola 600 Odds

Kevin Harvick #4 … 3/1

Jimmie Johnson #48 … 7/2

Joey Logano #22 … 7/1

Brad Keselowski #2 … 8/1

Kurt Busch #41 … 8/1

Jeff Gordon #24 … 12/1

Dale Earnhardt Jr. #88 … 14/1

Kasey Kahne #5 … 14/1

Matt Kenseth #20 … 14/1

Carl Edwards #19 … 18/1

Denny Hamlin #11 … 18/1

Kyle Busch #18 … 18/1

Martin Truex Jr. #78 … 18/1

Kyle Larson #42 … 25/1

Jamie McMurray #1 … 33/1

Ryan Newman #31 … 50/1

Tony Stewart #14 … 66/1

Chase Elliott #25 … 100/1

Clint Bowyer #15 … 100/1

Greg Biffle #16 … 100/1

Paul Menard #27 … 100/1

Ryan Blaney #21 … 100/1

Austin Dillon #3 … 150/1

David Ragan #55 … 150/1

A.J. Allmendinger #47 … 200/1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #17 … 200/1

Aric Almirola #43 … 300/1

Danica Patrick #10 … 300/1

Sam Hornish Jr. #9 … 300/1

Trevor Bayne #6 … 300/1

Casey Mears #13 … 500/1

Justin Allgaier #51 … 500/1

Alex Bowman #7 … 1000/1

Alex Kennedy #33 … 1000/1

Brendan Gaughan #62 … 1000/1

Brett Moffitt #34 … 1000/1

Cole Whitt #35 … 1000/1

David Gilliland #38 … 1000/1

J.J Yeley #23 … 1000/1

Jeb Burton #26 … 1000/1

Jeff Green #30 … 1000/1

Josh Wise #98 … 1000/1

Landon Cassill #40 … 1000/1

Matt Dibenedetto #83 … 1000/1

Michael Annett #46 … 1000/1

Michael McDowell #95 … 1000/1

Mike Bliss #32 … 1000/1

Travis Kvapil #39 … 1000/1