Photos: Serena Williams and Boyfriend Patrick Mouratoglou

Patrick Mouratoglou is one of the most successful coaches in tennis, largely thanks to the fact that he's the coach of Serena Williams. Mouratoglou can lay claim to having coached the winners of six Grand Slams, a Golden Slam and an Olympic Gold medal. While that may sound impressive, the fact that all those milestones were achieved by Williams takes the gloss off his coaching prowess somewhat. But the son of a Greek father and French mother must be doing something right, for he and Williams are, rumor has it, currently in a relationship of a rather less platonic nature. Click through and make up your own mind. (Getty)