WWE Elimination Chamber 2015: Reactions & Review

Here’s our final review of WWE Elimination Chamber 2015!

Zach Ryder vs. Stardust

Reactions: This was your average Kickoff show bout. It was pretty awesome to see Zach Ryder hop on a PPV for once (he’s having an awesome week ever since answering Cena US Championship open challenge). The fact that Ryder was competing bumps this match up a bit in the ratings department. Stardust showed up to put on another solid bout, plus having a game Ryder as an opponent made this one easy to watch. Stardust grabbing the win here obviously sets him up for a stronger image going into his rumored match with Stephen Amell aka Green Arrow.

Rating: 2 & a Half out of 5 Stars

The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) (c) vs. Los Matadores (Diego and Fernando) vs. The Ascension (Konnor and Viktor) vs. The Lucha Dragons (Kalisto and Sin Cara) vs. Tyson Kidd and Cesaro vs. The Prime Time Players (Darren Young and Titus O’Neil) (Elimination Chamber for the WWE Tag Team Championship)

Reactions: Now this was fun to watch. As expected, the Lucha Dragons pulled off some of the more death defying maneuvers in the whole match. One of the better moves that stood out is Titus powerbombing Cesaro at the same time as him superplexing Darren Young. The Ascension finally looked as dominating as they say they are and Los Matadores had a few moments to shine. Kalisto and El Torito used the chamber’s higher points to pull off some jaw dropping moves. Kidd & Cesaro looked the most impressive, which made their elimination later in the match all the more shocking. This Elimination Chamber opener started things off greatly with amazing crowd popping maneuvers from every team. The New Day’s smart 3-man tactics were fun to watch all the way up until their win.

Rating: 3 & a Half out of 5 Stars

Nikki Bella (c) vs. Paige vs. Naomi (Triple Threat Match for the WWE Divas Championship)

Reactions: This was far from pretty. There were a few noticeable slip up’s from each lady (Nikki botched her top rope enzuguri on Paige by completely missing it and Naomi’s reverse Frankensteiner looked a bit awkward on Paige). All three Divas still put on a fun sprint that was filled with some moments that got the crowd back into the action. The most standout moment had to be when Naomi landed her Rear View on Nikki while she held up Paige for her Rack Attack. Nikki retaining isn’t what we expected (we pegged Naomi as the winner here), but the action before it was mildly entertaining anyways.

Rating: 2 out of 5 Stars

John Cena vs. Kevin Owens

Reactions: This right here…was amazing. Owens showed up tonight with something to prove against an always impressive Cena. The near-falls in this match kept this contest awesome and kept the crowd in the palm of both men’s hands. Owens landed a great series of moves and even teased his Package Piledriver, which he switched into a nice side slam. Cena put up an awesome fight and landed some stiff Lariats on his NXT opponent. Owens had out jaws on the floor when he went for moves unfamiliar for a man his size. All in all, the match was a joy to watch and the surprise win from Kevin Owens put this contest into Match of the Year 2015 conversations. The immense grit shown by both men and succession of near-fall slams put this match over the top. Go. Watch. This. Now.

Rating: 4 out of 5 Stars

Neville vs. Bo Dallas

Reactions: Following up the great match before this one was a difficult task, but Bo and Neville still put out a sold effort. Bo got the chance to shine on the PPV stage and he did just that. He dominated the majority of the match by smartly working over Neville’s injured limb and using more moves in his arsenal. Neville kept this match from getting to tiresome thanks to his offering of quick maneuvers and slick top rope moves. This was a fun affair that was topped off with Neville’s always impressive Red Arrow finisher.

Rating: 3 out of 5 Stars