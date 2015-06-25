Cameron Payne: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The die-hard basketball knows who Cameron Payne is.

The casual fan does not. I mean, just hours before the NBA Draft on June 25, the former Murray State star had about 4,400 followers on Twitter, @campayne. A) That’s a great Twitter handle, and B) He will have exponentially more when his name gets called during the NBA Draft.

Payne is a lanky 6-foot-2, but has a wingspan of a person who is nearly 6-8.

The Tennessee native has been overlooked on the court all his life, yet he always seems to win.

Here’s what you need to know about Payne:

1. Payne Is a Point Guard From Murray State

Cameron Payne is a 6-foot-2 point from Murray State.

The Memphis, Tennesse, native announced he was entering the draft after two seasons with the Racers.

Murray State enjoyed lots of success with Payne at point, but didn’t make the NCAA Tournament in either season.

2013-14 — 23-11 overall, 13-3 Ohio Valley Conference (1st West), CIT Champions (postseason)

2014-15 — 29-6 overall, 16-0 Ohio Valley Conference (1st West), NIT Quarterfinals (postseason)

2. He Averaged Over 20 Points Per Game In 2014-15

Payne was extremely productive in his two seasons in Murray, Kentucky, under Steve Prohm, who also left after the season. Prohm is now the head coach at Iowa State, replacing Fred Hoiberg, the new Chicago Bulls coach.

Here’s a look at Cam’s stats (per game averages):

2013-14 — 16.8 points, 5.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 2.1 3-pointers

2014-15 — 20.2 points, 6.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 steals, 2.4 3-pointers

Payne certainly fills the stat sheet and if you noticed, he improved in each category from freshman to sophomore year. Take note fantasy basketball fans.

3. He Has Won Major Postseason Honors

His efforts did not go unnoticed.

After his first season, Payne was named the Ohio Valley Conference’s Freshman of the Year. He also made first-team all-conference.

Things just got better from there.

At the conclusion of his sophomore campaign, Cam Payne again garnered first-team all-OVC honors. This time he was the conference’s player of the year, then in May 2015 was named the OVC Male Athlete of the Year.

Payne also won the Lute Olson Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding non-freshman men’s college basketball player in Division I.

Not bad.

Ex-Racers coach Steve Prohm had high praise for Payne:

He’s a remarkable, remarkable point guard and I wouldn’t take any other point guard in the country over him.

4. Cameron Wasn’t a Heralded Recruit

While Payne was leading his high school team — the small, private Lausanne Collegiate School — to state titles and taking home individual honor after honor, he wasn’t on the big-time college program radar.

In fact, ESPN had him as the 43rd-ranked point guard. Rivals had him as a 3-star recruit. The recruiting site 247Sports barely had them in their national top 300.

But he was smaller then, just 5-foot-11 and about 160 pounds. Not exactly prototypical Division I basketball size.

The snubs were just fuel to the fire, though.

Payne is being talked about as a potential lottery pick in the June 25 NBA Draft. He’ll probably be picked higher than many of his peers in the 2013 high school class, who were 4- and 5-star recruits.

5. He Comes From a Family of Point Guards

The Payne men are all basketball players. Tony Sr., older brother Tony Jr. and Cameron. In fact, they’re all point guards.

Cameron’s father played point guard in high school, but at 5-7, that was all for his playing career. But he stayed in the game, coaching AAU for years and raising his boys as floor generals.

It seems to have worked out.

Tony Jr. is 4 years older than Cam and played at Lane College in Tennessee.

As Cameron told the New York Times recently: