Dacresha Benton, Jahlil Okafor’s Mother: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

As Jahlil Okafor enters the NBA there is no doubt he will be thinking of his mother. While Jahlil was a young child his mother, Dacresha Benton, passed away. She serves as an inspiration to him today. Basketball was part of Jahlils grieving process. Okafor brings his massive hand size along with memories of his mother into the NBA. Here is what we know about the life of Dacresha Benton:
1. Dacresha Died of a Collapsed Lung
Today never gets any easier. What I wouldn't do to be in this women's lap again. Happy Mother's Day to my momma. Don't ever take for granted your moms being around, let them know you love them today and every day after that as well. I know she's watching over me and being my wings on and off the court. You thought I could do anything I put my mind to, told me I'd be the first black president haha. How sweet it would be to celebrate everything going on with our family in person with you, nonetheless I know she's smiling, everyday living to make you proud. If only I can see your face to see you smiling at how beautiful your baby girl has become, my older sister. And your grandchild, my precious niece. My two little brothers are getting bigger and smarter everyday. We always talked about me being in the position to spoil my loved ones around me, and I'm almost there. Still getting you that green truck I promised you! I love you woman, miss you. #MyWings
According to ESPN, Jahlil’s mother passed away while she was at home with the kids. The paramedics came and performed CPR but were not able to resuscitate her. Jahlil was just 10 years old when she passed away.
2. Jahlil Prays to His Mom Before Games
In the above news clip, Jahlil told Fox Sports that he prays to his mother before every game. Additionally, in his Twitter bio he pays tribute to his mother. The words read: “R.I.P I Love You Mom.”
3. Dacresha Played Basketball as Well
According to Chicago magazine, Carl Albert State College in Oklahome had offered Dacresha and Chucky, Jahlil’s father, basketball scholarships. Dee, as her family knew her, had been a star at Roland High School but her playing career was cut short due to hurting her knee as well as the birth of her daughter. Dee used to take Jahlil to the nearby basketball court to shoot hoops.
4. Jahlil Ran to a Neighbors House for 911 Call
According to Fox Sports, Jahlil thought his mother was joking at first. He threatened to steal her Oreos. It quickly became clear that something was seriously wrong. Their phone was not working so he ran to a neighbors house to ask them to call 911. The paramedics came but Dee had passed away. She was just 29 years old.
5. Jahlil Moved to Chicago With His Father After His Mother’s Death
According to Fox Sports, Chucky was living in Chicago at the time of Dee’S Death. His sister moved in with their grandparents in Chicago.
Dee’s death caused Chucky to change his life. When Jahlil moved in with him, Chucky moved out of a rough area of Chicago to a safer neighborhood. He stopped some of the things he was involved in so that he could have a positive influence on Jahlil.