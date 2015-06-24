Louisa Necib: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

France’s hopes of a first World Cup championship may lie in the performance of midfielder Louisa Necib. One of the top players in the world, Necib has enjoyed success at each level of her club and international careers, and stole the show at the last World Cup.

France will meet Germany in the World Cup quarterfinals on Friday with a possible matchup against the United States to follow. Both France and Germany, by reaching the final eight, qualified for next year’s Olympic tournament in Rio.

In addition to France, Necib has spent the last eight seasons playing for Lyon. One of the top club teams in the world, Lyon has won the last nine league titles features some of the top players in the world from outside the country like Sweden’s Lotta Schelin and Norway’s Ada Hegerberg. The team won back-to-back Champions League titles in 2011 and 2012 and made four straight runs to the final.

Here’s what you need to know about Necib:

1. Is 28 Years Old & Has 129 Caps For France

Since the time she was 16 years old, Necib has been a mainstay with the national team pyramid. She represented the U-17, U-19 and U-20 teams at a variety of international tournaments. Her first cap with the senior team came in early 2005 at age 19 in a friendly. She scored a goal in the 2006 U-20 World Cup, but France was knocked out in the quarterfinals.

Necib became a regular in the senior team by 2006, and is part of a generation of players that has helped steer the club to its current No. 3 spot on the FIFA World Rankings. There is pressure on the group to deliver a title, as the team has come up short in a variety of tournaments over the past eight years.

Necib already has 129 caps despite just being 28 years old for the senior team.

2. Broke Out On International Stage At 2011 World Cup

Without much anticipation prior to the tournament, partly because France didn’t qualify in 2007, France was one of the surprises by advancing to the semifinals. Necib was one of the big reasons why, delivering one spectacular performance after another to be named to the all-tournament team.

France’s run ended with a 3-1 loss to the United States in the semis. The following year at the London Olympics, Necib was in top form again as the French reached the semifinals. Thus far in the 2015 World Cup, Necib has started three of the four matches, including in the 3-0 win over Korea Republic in the Round of 16.

3. Born To Algerian Parents in Marseille

Necib, like many French soccer players (male and female), was born in France to parents that immigrated from the African continent. Necib grew up in the poor sections of Marseille, and played most of her youth soccer with boys.

She makes trips home when she gets the chance and still has a fondness for the country her parents called home.

“I do not forget my roots,” she said in an interview in 2013. “I certainly play for the French national team, but I never forgot my roots are Algerian. I often come back to Algeria. It is a beautiful country where hospitality is everywhere.”

4. Scored This Ridiculous Goal In 2013 For Lyon

Playing in a match in 2013 for Lyon against French rivals St. Etienne, Necib unleashed this shot from outside the box that found its way into the net. The goal was nominated for the 2013 FIFA Puskas Award, which was established in 2009 to award the most “beautiful goals” of the calender year. Of the 10 goals that were nominated, just two were scored by females.

The award is named after Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas, who was a goal-scoring machine in the 1950s.

This beauty of a bicycle kick by Zlatan Ibrahimovic took home top prize.

5. Nicknamed The Female Zidane

Just like superstar Marta is called “Pele with skirts”, Necib has always been compared to her French-Algerian counterpart. In an interview in 2012, Necib claimed the Zinedine Zidane is her role model, telling FIFA.com: “Zidane is a role model for me. He was always the player that I most enjoyed watching. The comparison was made frequently when I was starting out, and now, as the years pass, it happens less and less often. But I wouldn’t say I’m tired of it.”

On the field, Necib compares quite well. Both are known for sublime skill and playmaking ability on the ball. The only thing left for Necib? To capture a World Cup for her country like Zidane did in 1998.