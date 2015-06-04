Mychal Thompson, Klay’s Dad: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Klay Thompson is a rising star in the NBA, but he’s far from the first one in his family to achieve this level of success.

That honor would belong to father Mychal, who dominated in college, was drafted ahead of Larry Bird and played a significant role on one of the greatest teams in NBA history. Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about the elder Thompson.

1. He Holds Multiple Records at the University of Minnesota

Thompson grew up Nassau, a large city in the Bahamas with an average January temperature of 70 degrees Farenheit. But he apparently didn’t mind the cold, either, as he made his way to the University of Minnesota, and despite quickly establishing himself as one of the most dominant players in the country, he remained on campus for all four years.

The big man’s individual success was staggering. He finished his career with 1,992 points (20.8 per game) and 956 rebounds (10.0 per game), both of which remain most in school history. He is one of four players to have his jersey retired.

2. He Was Drafted 1st Overall in 1978, Ahead of Larry Bird

Larry Bird was the most coveted player in the 1978 draft. However, when he made it clear he planned on returning to Indiana State for his senior season, teams were scared off.

Ultimately, the Portland Trail Blazers, who acquired the No. 1 overall pick in a trade with the Indiana Pacers, elected to play it safe and select Thompson. The Bahamas native became the first ever foreign-born player to be taken first in the draft.

The long, athletic big man may not have quite lived up to the billing (especially after Bird, selected sixth by the Boston Celtics, signed and proceeded to light up the NBA), but he developed into a rock-solid role player. In 12 seasons, he averaged 13.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks, most notably coming off the bench to help the Showtime Los Angeles Lakers win titles in 1987 and 1988.

3. He Is a Radio Announcer for the Lakers

Much like his playing career, Thompson’s broadcast career has moved from Minnesota to L.A. He spent two years working as a color commentator for the Minnesota Timberwolves, then moved to Los Angeles and has become a fixture on the Lakers’ radio broadcasts. The 2014-15 campaign marked his 12th season doing color for the Lakers. He has worked next to Joel Meyers, Spero Dedes and now John Ireland for the past four seasons.

Thompson also co-hosts ESPNLA NOW.

4. He Is Married With 3 Children

Thompson married his wife, Julie, a former standout volleyball player who played at the University of Portland and University of San Francisco, in 1978. The couple has three sons together.

Unsurprisingly, those sons have all enjoyed immense athletic success. Klay, of course, is one of the deadliest shooters in the NBA. Mychel, the eldest son, played at Pepperdine and is in the NBA D-League with the Santa Cruz Warriors. For a while, he formed the D-League’s version of the “Splash Brothers” with Steph Curry’s younger brother, Seth:

Thompson’s youngest son, Trayce, is a center fielder for the Charlotte Knights, the Chicago White Sox’s Triple-A affiliate.

5. He Would Give up His Titles for Klay to Win One

Thompson won a pair of championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, but he would clearly give anything to see his son reach the pinnacle of the NBA:

Not only is Thompson notoriously supportive of his son, but he still finds plenty of teaching moments. The two text almost daily, and the elder Thompson is always there to offer words of advice (or constructive criticism).

“He’s my biggest believer,” said Klay. “He’s always told me since I was about 17 that I could make the NBA if I just stay humble and and worked hard. He won’t cupcake around if I’m not doing something right.”

Fortunately for Klay, he has the opportunity to re-pay Mychal with the perfect gift: Father’s Day is just two days after the scheduled Game 7 of the NBA finals.