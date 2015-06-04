Nick Kerr, Steve’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr isn’t the only basketball player in the family.

Kerr won 5 NBA Championships with the Bulls and Spurs as a player and his son Nick has a little game himself. Nick plays Division I basketball – most recently at the University of San Diego (though he is the process of transferring).

Steve is now a coach, looking for his first title as an X-and-O guy. And just like his dad, Nick has coaching aspirations.

Here’s what you need to know about Nick Kerr:

1. Kerr Played 3 Seasons at the University of San Diego

Nick joined the San Diego basketball team as a freshman in the 2011-12 season, appearing in 13 games. He scored a season-high 11 points vs. UC Irvine.

The 6-foot-3 guard sat out the 2012-13 season as a redshirt.

In 2013-14, Nick played in 20 games, scoring a career-high 12 points against Pacific.

Last season, Kerr appeared in 6 games, scoring 9 total points.

2. He Graduated From USD With a Business Administration Degree

Kerr recently graduated from USD with a degree in Business Administration.

He was excelled in the classroom, as he was elected to the NABC Honors Court and the 2013-14 West Coast Conference All-Academic team.

3. Nick Is Transferring for His Final Year of Basketball Eligibility

Since Kerr sat out his second year at USD, he has one year left of eligibility remaining and announced earlier in the year he was transferring.

Since he has graduated, Kerr is eligible to play immediately for this coming season.

He has not made his decision on a school yet, but it’s been noted he’s been leaning toward a Division I program, though he wouldn’t rule out a lower level school if the fit was right.

San Diego fired coach Bill Grier after the season, though Kerr said the dismissal had nothing to do with the decision to transfer.

Kerr told the San Diego Union Tribune in April:

My dad’s coaching the Warriors and I’m trying to become a coach. I want to learn from him. I think being around (the Warriors’) practice would be the best thing for me to figure out what he’s doing.

So perhaps a college in the Bay Area of California is Kerr’s next stop.

4. Kerr Was Also Recruited By Harvard & Penn

Judging by his appointment to the conference’s all-academic team, we could tell Kerr had a head on his shoulders.

The Ivy League thought so, too, as he was recruited by Harvard and Penn, usual powerhouses in the conference.

SMU and Portland were also in the mix for Kerr coming out of high school, who was considered a 2-star prospect by ESPN.

He chose USD for the “coaching staff and location.”

5. He Was a Standout at Torrey Pines High

Kerr attended Torrey Pines High School in Southern California where he averaged 15.1 points per game as a senior and was named to the All-Avocado League First Team.

His junior season was even better as he scored 19.5 points per contest and again taking first-team all-league honors.

Kerr scored 9.3 points as a sophomore and made numerous all-academic squads throughout his prep career.