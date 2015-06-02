Sydney Leroux Pictures: The Photos You Need to See

Sydney Leroux Dwyer is a forward on the U.S. Women's National Soccer team and will be playing in her first World Cup this month. The 25-year-old forward has won gold with the American women at the 2012 Games and had a standout college career at UCLA. The newly-married Leroux is piling up the endorsements and taking a glance through her photo gallery here, you'll see why.
Editor's note: Heavy's partners at DraftKings are changing the landscape of fantasy sports with one-day contests designed to make you big bucks. Easy and fun with no commitment, DraftKings is currently offering fantasy contests in MLB, PGA, NASCAR, MMA and soccer. Sign up today and DraftKings will match your initial deposit up to $600. As a new user when prompted for a promo code, use "Heavy."
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook