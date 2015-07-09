Jenna Renee Webb & Travis Browne: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Another domestic violence crisis is looming for the UFC. On the morning of July 9, fitness model Jenna Renee Webb took to Instagram to post photos of bruising she says she suffered at the hands of her MMA fighter boyfriend Travis Browne.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Webb Didn’t Say if She’s Pressing Charges

She wrote on her page “Probably one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made was walking away from this life and starting over. I’m still ashamed for staying as long as I did.” When asked who hurt her, she said it was boyfriend, 6-foot-7, Travis Browne. She doesn’t state if she will be taking legal action against Browne.

2. In 2011, She Went Public About Her Eating Disorder

Webb is a prominent fitness model. According to one online profile, she’s worked for Sports Illustrated, Maxim and appeared in Muscle & Fitness Magazine Swimwear Special in 2012. Webb is a native of Florida and is now based in San Diego, according to her Facebook page. In 2011, Browne went public about her eating disorder that she suffered when she was 19 and weighed 98 pounds.

3. Browne Is Ranked No. 4 in UFC’s Heavyweight Division

Browne last fought on May 23 at UFC 187 where he lost via TKO in the first round to Andrew Arlovski. Despite the loss, it was the first time that Brown had won the Fight of the Night bonus. As of June 2015, Browne is ranked number 4 in the UFC’s heavyweight rankings.

4. Browne Said in 2013 That He Was Solely Focused on Becoming a Better Father

Browne has two kids from a previous marriage to a woman named Erin. He’s a native of Hawaii. Browne told Yahoo Sports in 2013 that he was solely focused on becoming a devoted father. That same piece notes that in Christmas 2012, Browne and Webb delivered gifts to needy families in Las Vegas.

5. This Is the Second Domestic Violence Crisis to Hit the UFC in 24 Hours

Just 24 hours before Webb’s allegations it emerged that Financial whizz Aaron Zalewski was being accused of attempting murder his UFC Octagon Girl wife Brittany Palmer. The LA City Attorney is now deciding whether or not to bring full charges against him after police were called to the couple’s home following a brutal domestic violence incident. TMZ reports that Palmer struggled to breath as Zalewski held her down on their mattress with his knee on her back. It all stemmed from an argument the couple were having after he heard a casting agent call Palmer “babe” over the phone. The argument turned physical when Zalewski realized that Palmer was recording the fight.