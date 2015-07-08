Justine Karain, Patrick Reed’s Wife: The Photos You Need to See

Justine Karain is the wife of American pro golfer, Patrick Reed. Since Reed moved up the ranks on tour, he has become a seemingly misunderstood player among his fellow golfers. Reed doesn't enjoy being the 'villain' on tour, but no matter what his biggest supporter has been by his side the entire time.

The Reeds' marriage hasn't been an easy one not because of any problems between the two, but issues with Reeds' family and health scares have certainly tested their strong bond.

Justine made a lengthy Facebook post noting that the couple does not speak with Patrick's parents because of his "abusive" childhood. His parents have refuted these claims.

Here's what you need to know about Reed's spouse.

