Michael Greller, Jordan Spieth’s Caddie: Salary & Earnings

Jordan Spieth filled his pockets on the PGA Tour during 2015, making about $22 million, which included an $11.4 check for winning the Tour Championship.

And he hasn’t exactly been hurting for cash in 2016, either. Spieth has racked up nearly $1.8 million through just 7 events played.

Spieth, of course, doesn’t get to keep it all. You’ve got taxes and employees to pay, which includes caddie and close friend Michael Greller.

So how much did Greller earn in Spieth’s record-setting 2015?

The general rule of thumb are as follows: Caddies are usually paid 5% of the prize money for making a cut, 7% for finishing in the top 10, and 10% for winning a tournament.

That means Greller, the former math teacher from Washington state, made approximately $2.14 million in 2015. Click here to check out the breakdown from Golf.com.

If Greller played on the PGA Tour, that $2.14 million would have ranked him in the top 40 on the season-ending money list.

Not too shabby. Not too shabby at all.