WWE Battleground 2015: The Results & Highlights You Need to Know

WWE have now arrived in the month of July for 2015, which means your favorite Superstars are heading to the Battleground. Kevin Owens will engage in another potential Match of the Year contest and this time it will be for the US Championship. And the main event features the return of Brock Lesnar, who’s back to claim the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins. Here’s all the results and highlights you need to know from the 2015 edition of WWE Battleground 2015.

R-Truth vs. King Barrett (Winner gets Barrett’s Crown)

Winner: King Barrett!

Highlights: Truth spoke to his loyal followers with his cheap cape, plunger and paper crown in tow. And of course, the rightful 2015 KOTR marched to the ring with his proper royal gear on. Barrett and Truth went through the opening lockup motions for a bit, which saw Truth mock his opponent with his signature dances and taunts. Barrett and Truth soon got into a striking exchange, which saw Truth land a splash into the corner and a Snapmare takedown. Barrett soon got the upper hand with a gut punch, but Truth;s mocked him once more and almost locked him up in a pin. Truth dropkicked Barrett outside the ring and followed that up with a splash over the top rope to the floor. While laid atop the top rope, Barrett snapped Truth’s neck over the top rope and then planted a big boot right to his face. What followed was Barrett locking in a submission hold into Truth’s spine. Truth got back to his feet for a comeback, but he was put back down to the mat with a back elbow. Barrett then laid Truth within the ropes and planted another big boot to his face. Barrett continued his beatdown of his opposing king. Truth managed to dodge another Barrett big boot, which led to Truth getting back into the fight at hand. Truth made his expected comeback with his usual array of fast paced offense. Truth almost became the king after pinning Barrett with a Scissors Kick. Truth went for a suplex, but was countered and slammed with Barrett’s Winds of Change. Barrett went for his Bull Hammer and missed, but on his 2nd attempt he laid out Truth to lay claim to his crown.

Randy Orton vs. Sheamus

Winner: Randy Orton!

Highlights: Orton and Sheamus locked up at first, but Sheamus took a detour outside the ring to get a quick break. A 2nd lockup between both men saw Orton get the better of his Irish rival. Sheamus soon locked in a headlock, which then led to both men getting into a back and forth fray that ended when Sheamus got dropped by a back elbow. Orton followed Sheamus outside the ring, hit him with with punches and threw him back first into the security barrier. Sheamus hopped back in the ring and back out again, but Orton followed him up with quick clothesline. Orton and Sheamus soon got into a war that consisted of who could land the stiffest European Uppercuts. Orton won that exchange, but Sheamus soon slowed Orton down with his Irish Curse. Sheamus landed two more Irish Curse’s to gain further control over the hometown hero. Orton tried fighting back once again, but Sheamus caught him with a knee to the gut and flying knee drop from the top rope. Sheamus then locked in a sleeper hold on “The Viper.” Sheamus brought Orton back down as he tried to recover, landed a running knee drop and locked in another sleeper hold. Both men got back to their feet, which then saw Sheamus miss a shoulder charge on Orton. Sheamus fell outside the ring, but he managed to return to anther punch exchange with Orton. Orton got the better of it with his comeback offense and even backdropped Sheamus onto the announce table outside. Back in the ring, Sheamus almost landed his Brogue Kick but Orton countered with a Powerslam. Orton then went for his ring apron DDT, but Sheamus fought out of it and landed a Rolling Senton and Powerslam on Orton inside the ring. Sheamus looked to his another Brogue Kick, which Orton dodged. His RKO attempt failed and Sheamus capitalized on his error by landing his White Noise slam. Both men found themselves on the top rope, which saw them throw bombs at each other for a bit. Orton got the better of Sheamus again and landed a big Superplex. As soon as Sheamus got back to his feet, Orton landed his apron DDT. Orton tried going for an RKO, but he ended up eating a Brogue Kick. Sheamus then locked Orton into his Cloverleaf submission hold, but Orton escaped. Orton got back to his feet and then landed a quick RKO for the win.

The Prime Time Players (Darren Young and Titus O’Neil) (c) vs. The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and/or Xavier Woods) (WWE Tag Team Championship)

Winners: And still the WWE Tag Team Champions, The Prime Time Players!

Highlights: The New Day blessed the crowd with a proud and positive proclamation of their future win for the Tag Team Championship. Once the bell officially rang, Kofi and Big E decided to enter the match. Kofi and Young got into a quick counter vs. counter exchange that was won by Young with a clothesline and swinging neckbreaker. Young stayed on Kofi and landed a nice Northern Lights Suplex. Titus then got into the match and landed a double shoulder block alongside his partner on Kofi. Kofi then ate several loud chest chops from the big man. After a brief timeout, Big E got tagged into the match. Titus used his power to body slam the big man and then land a big leg drop. Young got tagged in and helped land a tag team suplex into a splash from Titus. Big E soon recovered and launched Young over the top rope. Young then got thrown right into the steel corner ring post while Woods looked on. Kofi and Big E then worked over Young with their tag team offense on Young in their corner. Kofi stayed in as the legal man as he worked over Young. Kofi lain Young on the apron and tagged Big E in to land a shocking big body splash onto him. Back in the ring, Big E put Young into an Abdominal Stretch. Young fought out of it, but was put back down with a fierce Big E elbow. Big E looked to use another big submission hold, but Young countered him with an Enzuguri. Titus and Kofi got tagged in, which then saw Titus go to work on both his opponents. While Titus was still at work, Xavier kicked him in the back of the head behind the ref’s back and ate a DDT from Kofi. Kofi looked to keep the offense going on Titus, but he ate another chest chop as he flew from the top rope. Young got tagged in and then put in some great offense of his own on all three members of The New Day. Young eventually got put down though with a side kick from Kofi. Young almost got caught with The New Day’s finisher, but he fought out of it. The action got even crazier but soon met its end when Titus landed his Clash of the Titus finisher on Big E.

