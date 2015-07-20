Who is Zach Johnson’s Wife?

Kim Barclay and Zach Johnson met in a parking lot in Florida in 2000.

It was romantic. Really. The two, who have been married for over a decade, were living in the same Florida apartment complex when their paths crossed in a parking lot and the rest is relationship history. Fast forward to present day and Kim and Zach are parents to three children, founders of their own charity and back at the British Open, collectively looking for another major title.

Zach may be the one on the greens but Kim is the support system off of them and her presence in his career has been an unquestioned asset since that very first parking lot meeting. Here’s what you need to know about Kim:

She Graduated From Stetson University

Kim grew up in the small town of Fernandina Beah, Florida and graduated from the high school there before heading to Stetson University in DeLand, Florida.She graduated with a degree in sociology and landed her first job in social services shortly after, moving to Orlando.

It was then that she first “bumped into” Johnson in that fateful parking lot. Johnson, an Iowa native, was living in the same apartment complex while training in Florida and Kim knew, as soon as the two met, that this was it. She told The Augusta Chronicle:

I went back in after I met them and called my roommate back. I said, ‘I’ve met them, we’re all going out on Friday night and Zach is mine.’ I went and met them so I got first dibs.

The pair started talking regularly and Zach made a point of finding an e-mail connection or cell phone while he was on the road so that he could talk to Kim. They tied the knot on February 8, 2033 at the Amelia Baptist Church Fernandina Beach.

Kim & Zach Have Three Children

The Johnson family has expanded over the years and the couple are parents to three children . Will was born just three months after Johnson won his first Masters in 2007 while Wyatt turns six on July 23 and Abby Jane is two.

The family regularly supports Johnson on the Tour and are frequent participants in the annual Par 3 competition at the Masters. The Johnson’s were originally based out of Florida but recently moved to St. Simons Island in Georgia.

She Helps Run The Zach Johnson Foundation

After she left social services to join her husband on the Tour circuit, Kim has turned her career-attention to charity work and helped found The Zach Johnson Foundation.

The Foundation stages several different charity endeavors, focusing on helping children and families improve their quality of life and education opportunities in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Kim also has helped create “Birdies That Care,” a fundraising program founded in 2005 for community agencies serving children in need and helping to fund various college scholarship programs.

Last but not least, the Foundation holds the annual Zach Johnson Foundation Classic each year, a fundraiser gala and auction as well as a Pro-Am charity golf tournament. The event was just held earlier this month.

