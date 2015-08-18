How to Play DraftKings NFL Fantasy Football

With the 2015 NFL season under way, Heavy’s partners at DraftKings are taking fantasy football to the next level.

Their one-day contests are changing the landscape of the fantasy sports industry as they’re giving away millions of dollars every weekend. And you can get in on the action.

The NFL is still king when it comes to fantasy sports and there will be countless contests to join throughout the season. But not everyone is familiar with the daily fantasy league. So keep reading to get some of our tips for winning cash in DraftKings NFL fantasy football.

Also, bookmark our fantasy football rankings page as we’ll keep posting our preseason lists and continue all throughout the regular season.

DraftKings NFL Team Rosters & Lineups

Just as in all other DraftKings sports, you will get a fixed salary cap of $50,000 to pick a 9-player team for the week.

The 9 positions are: QB, RB1, RB2, WR1, WR2, WR3, TE, FLEX (RB or WR or TE), and defense/special teams unit.

Rosters must include players from at least 2 different teams and representing at least 2 different real-life NFL games.

DraftKings NFL Scoring System

Offensive players will accumulate points the following ways:

Passing TD = +4PTs

25 Passing Yards = +1PT (+0.04PT/ per yard is awarded)

300+ Yard Passing Game = +3PTs

Interception = -1PT

10 Rushing Yards = +1PT (+0.1PT per yard is awarded)

Rushing TD = +6PTs

100+ Yard Rushing Game = +3PTs

10 Receiving Yards = +1PT (+0.1PT per yard is awarded)

Reception = +1PT

Receiving TD = +6PTs

100+ Yard Receiving Game = +3PTs

Punt/Kickoff Return for TD = +6PTs

Fumble Lost = -1PT

2 Point Conversion (Pass, Run, or Catch) = +2PTs

Offensive Fumble Recovery TD = +6PTs

Defense/Special Teams will accumulate points the following ways:

Sack = +1PT

Interception = +2PTs

Fumble Recovery = +2PTs

Kickoff Return TD = +6PTs

Punt Return TD = +6PTs

Interception Return TD = +6PTs

Fumble Recovery TD = +6PTs

Blocked Punt or FG Return TD = +6PTs

Safety = +2PTs

Blocked Kick = +2PTs

0 Points Allowed = +10PTs

1-6 Points Allowed = +7PTs

7-13 Points Allowed = +4PTs

14-20 Points Allowed = +1PT

21-27 Points Allowed = 0PTs

28-34 Points Allowed = -1PT

35+ Points Allowed = -4PTs

The following scoring plays will result in Points Allowed (PA) by your Defense/Special Teams (DST):

— Rushing TDs, Passing TDs, Punt Return TDs, Kick Return TDs and Blocked Punt TDs

— 2pt conversions

— Extra points

— Field goals

*Note: Points Allowed (PA) only includes points surrendered while DST is on the field – doesn’t include points given up by team’s offense (ie. points off offensive turnovers).

Tips to Maximize Your Team’s Scoring

The concept is simple: the better your selected players do, the better your fantasy does and the more money you make.

While that’s easier said than done, there are certain practices and principles you can follow in order to maximize your team’s scoring — and earning — potential.

Let’s go over a few of them:

Exploit the Matchups

While this is the NFL and filled with the best players in the world, some teams just aren’t as good as others. Just look at the 2014 defensive rushing stats. Detroit gave up just 69 ground yards per game, while Cleveland a whopping 141. So the idea in 2014 was to use running backs facing the Browns and not the Lions. That rule also applies to the passing game. Unfortunately, you don’t really know what the trends are going to be so early in the year as preseason doesn’t teach us much in that department. But after a month or so, we’ll start to see who is consistently good or bad.

Use Players Who Touch the Football

This one is somewhat self-explanatory, but there’s more to it than just that. Quarterbacks get 4 points for a passing touchdown and 3 for a 300-yard game. So in a nutshell, you want a QB who throws it. While the NFL is becoming a passing league, there are still a dozen or so QBs who sling it way more than others. You don’t need game managers who have only 20 attempts per game in your lineup. Yes, you can get lucky with one on any given week and they might be inexpensive, but the odds of scoring big with one are slim.

When selecting running backs you obviously want the bellcow 20-25 carry players and touchdown vultures. A 100-yard game gets you 3 points and TDs are worth 6. But DraftKings scoring acts like a PPR (point per reception) league, so for every catch your RB gets, you also get 1 point. That’s why an RB like Matt Forte is so effective in this scoring format.

Now for wide receivers and tight ends. Here you want to select players who rack up the targets. More targets mean more receptions (1 point) and more yards (3 points for a 100-yard game). I like to fill my lineup with stud WRs. I’ll usually have a Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers and/or Andrew Luck top target on my roster.

When you’re looking into a defense/special teams unit, pay attention of who they are playing against as the streaming method can be very effective and productive. If you have the league’s worst offense and/or a turnover-prone quarterback on the schedule, take a flier with the opposing D/ST.

Use a QB/WR Teammate Tandem

If you notice a quarterback prefers to target a specific receiver (ie. Peyton Manning and Demaryius Thomas), think about getting both into your fantasy lineup. If Manning hits Thomas for 9 receptions, 128 yards and a score, you get the points for both. Now, I wouldn’t recommend this strategy on a gamble play (ie. Russell Wilson and Jermaine Kearse), but the potent tandems will become apparent soon enough after the start of the season.

Editor’s note: Are you playing daily fantasy yet? Heavy’s partners at DraftKings are paying out $1 billion to daily fantasy players. Sign up with DraftKings promo code HEAVY and get a $600 deposit bonus with no season-long commitment.