How to Play DraftKings NFL Fantasy Football

DraftKings NFL Team Rosters & Lineups
Just as in all other DraftKings sports, you will get a fixed salary cap of $50,000 to pick a 9-player team for the week.
The 9 positions are: QB, RB1, RB2, WR1, WR2, WR3, TE, FLEX (RB or WR or TE), and defense/special teams unit.
Rosters must include players from at least 2 different teams and representing at least 2 different real-life NFL games.
DraftKings NFL Scoring System
Offensive players will accumulate points the following ways:
Passing TD = +4PTs
25 Passing Yards = +1PT (+0.04PT/ per yard is awarded)
300+ Yard Passing Game = +3PTs
Interception = -1PT
10 Rushing Yards = +1PT (+0.1PT per yard is awarded)
Rushing TD = +6PTs
100+ Yard Rushing Game = +3PTs
10 Receiving Yards = +1PT (+0.1PT per yard is awarded)
Reception = +1PT
Receiving TD = +6PTs
100+ Yard Receiving Game = +3PTs
Punt/Kickoff Return for TD = +6PTs
Fumble Lost = -1PT
2 Point Conversion (Pass, Run, or Catch) = +2PTs
Offensive Fumble Recovery TD = +6PTs
Defense/Special Teams will accumulate points the following ways:
Sack = +1PT
Interception = +2PTs
Fumble Recovery = +2PTs
Kickoff Return TD = +6PTs
Punt Return TD = +6PTs
Interception Return TD = +6PTs
Fumble Recovery TD = +6PTs
Blocked Punt or FG Return TD = +6PTs
Safety = +2PTs
Blocked Kick = +2PTs
0 Points Allowed = +10PTs
1-6 Points Allowed = +7PTs
7-13 Points Allowed = +4PTs
14-20 Points Allowed = +1PT
21-27 Points Allowed = 0PTs
28-34 Points Allowed = -1PT
35+ Points Allowed = -4PTs
The following scoring plays will result in Points Allowed (PA) by your Defense/Special Teams (DST):
— Rushing TDs, Passing TDs, Punt Return TDs, Kick Return TDs and Blocked Punt TDs
— 2pt conversions
— Extra points
— Field goals
*Note: Points Allowed (PA) only includes points surrendered while DST is on the field – doesn’t include points given up by team’s offense (ie. points off offensive turnovers).
Tips to Maximize Your Team’s Scoring
The concept is simple: the better your selected players do, the better your fantasy does and the more money you make.
While that’s easier said than done, there are certain practices and principles you can follow in order to maximize your team’s scoring — and earning — potential.
Let’s go over a few of them:
Exploit the Matchups
While this is the NFL and filled with the best players in the world, some teams just aren’t as good as others. Just look at the 2014 defensive rushing stats. Detroit gave up just 69 ground yards per game, while Cleveland a whopping 141. So the idea in 2014 was to use running backs facing the Browns and not the Lions. That rule also applies to the passing game. Unfortunately, you don’t really know what the trends are going to be so early in the year as preseason doesn’t teach us much in that department. But after a month or so, we’ll start to see who is consistently good or bad.
Use Players Who Touch the Football
This one is somewhat self-explanatory, but there’s more to it than just that. Quarterbacks get 4 points for a passing touchdown and 3 for a 300-yard game. So in a nutshell, you want a QB who throws it. While the NFL is becoming a passing league, there are still a dozen or so QBs who sling it way more than others. You don’t need game managers who have only 20 attempts per game in your lineup. Yes, you can get lucky with one on any given week and they might be inexpensive, but the odds of scoring big with one are slim.
When selecting running backs you obviously want the bellcow 20-25 carry players and touchdown vultures. A 100-yard game gets you 3 points and TDs are worth 6. But DraftKings scoring acts like a PPR (point per reception) league, so for every catch your RB gets, you also get 1 point. That’s why an RB like Matt Forte is so effective in this scoring format.
Now for wide receivers and tight ends. Here you want to select players who rack up the targets. More targets mean more receptions (1 point) and more yards (3 points for a 100-yard game). I like to fill my lineup with stud WRs. I’ll usually have a Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers and/or Andrew Luck top target on my roster.
When you’re looking into a defense/special teams unit, pay attention of who they are playing against as the streaming method can be very effective and productive. If you have the league’s worst offense and/or a turnover-prone quarterback on the schedule, take a flier with the opposing D/ST.
Use a QB/WR Teammate Tandem
If you notice a quarterback prefers to target a specific receiver (ie. Peyton Manning and Demaryius Thomas), think about getting both into your fantasy lineup. If Manning hits Thomas for 9 receptions, 128 yards and a score, you get the points for both. Now, I wouldn’t recommend this strategy on a gamble play (ie. Russell Wilson and Jermaine Kearse), but the potent tandems will become apparent soon enough after the start of the season.