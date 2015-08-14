Top 10 Best Men’s Golf Shoes: Comfort, Style & Stability

Have you taken a good look at your golf shoes recently? Golf shoes should be at the top of every golfer’s list from the most important golf equipment to the least important when it comes to engineering a stable, comfortable golf swing. To be able to hit a golf ball square, it depends on foot stability, balance and swing path, all of which are affected by what shoes are planting you to the ground throughout the swing.

Golf clubs are interchangeable as you can see by the turnover on the PGA Tour. Some players change sponsors every season and thus grab a new set of clubs every few months, but their favorite types of golf shoes are much less replaceable. After all, the golf shoe is used on every single shot during the round. The tricky thing is that not only do we want them to feel good, but it’s important to look good too. Golf fashion has been part of the game for years and has made signature players like Ian Poulter, Rickie Fowler and John Daly more recognizable and popular on tour aside from their impressive golf games.

Browse a wider selection of golf shoes if this list doesn’t have what you’re looking for. And check out our post on the best waterproof golf shoes for men in 2018. Here are the top picks for comfortability, performance and style when it comes to golf shoes in the industry:

1. FOOTJOY HYPERFLEX

When it comes to golf shoes, there is one brand that has always been number one- FootJoy. The design of the new HyperFlex golf shoes (FlexGrid) was inspired by a suspension cable bridge in Boston, Massachusetts called the Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Bridge. Similar to the shoe, the cables on the bridge form a grid that provides immense stability while keeping an elegant, lightweight and technological appearance.

The FlexGrid system has a base layer made of a lightweight, flexible and tightly bound waterproof mesh which allows for maximum comfort and breathability. That first layer is supported by the FlexGrid exoskeleton “cage” which forms to your foot, but is sturdy enough to keep the foot from moving around during the golf swing for maximum stability.

Price: From $75.00

Pros:

Soft and comfortable foam skeleton with shock absorption properties

Provides rear foot support and motion control

Soft spikes for flexibility

Light and comfortable

Cons:

Higher elevation due to the bulky bottom of the shoe

Pricier than most shoes

2. OAKLEY CIPHER 4

Oakley is often overlooked when it comes to golf shoes, but these incredibly sleek Cipher 4 pair should not be. the Cipher 4s are the lightest, most comfortable shoes on the market and were designed for maximum flexibility. Despite how lightweight and flexible they are, Oakley has managed not to give up great traction and stability with it.

The shoe was designed for the walking golfer who needs maximum ventilation, comfort and durability throughout a long, hot round of golf. To give them their light feel, Oakley put Nanospikes on the bottom of the shoes instead of big, bulky spikes. Nanospikes are similar looking to sandpaper patches and do not sacrifice the stability needed from large spikes.

Price: $129.99

Pros:

Lightest shoes on tour

Great ventilation

Cons:

Not waterproof

Pricier than many other shoes

1. PUMA Men’s BioDrive Golf Shoe

The PUMA BioDrive offers stability, style and functionality in a waterproof golf shoe — everything you need for success on the course. With a performance mesh upper, the shoe features an OrthoLite sockliner and FusionFoam midsole. The OrthoLite sockliner is made of a breathable material and offers maximum comfort and air circulation. It also includes odor-reducing anti-microbial properties. The FusionFoam midsole is made of a improved compression EVA foam and is 15 percent lighter than a standard midsole.

Other highlights include a spikeless outsole, TPU perimeter wrap for better durability, a midfoot axis TPU piece for extra flexibility and support, two pairs of laces, and a 2-year waterproof warranty.

Price: Shown here for $99.99, but price varies depending on style, size and availability

Pros:

OrthoLite sockliner for comfort and fit

2-year waterproof warranty

Available in 6 different colors

TPU perimeter wrap for extra protection and durability

Cons:

Some users felt the shoe lacked proper support

If you like removable spikes, this shoe has a spikeless outsole

4. ASHWORTH Cardiff ADC

The Ashworth Cardiff ADC golf shoes were the beginning of the golf shoe-looking-like-sneakers phenomenon that has taken over the golf shoe industry. The ADCs are made with rich and soft tumbled leather on the exterior with an OrthoLite EVA sock liner inside for maximum comfort and cushioning. The interior of the shoe is made of a soft midsole and cushioning all along the top part to prevent any aching in the foot even after a long day of walking on the course.

The cushioning also aids in keeping the foot from sliding around and presents incredible flexibility with the spineless outsoles without sacrificing traction. If you’re looking for cushioning and a sleek, modern style, these are the shoes for you.

Price: $41.01 – $99.99 (Up to 60 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Modern look of sneakers

soft leather for flexibility

Maximum cushioning for comfort

Cons:

Has traction, but be careful of wearing them in rain and slippery weather

5. ADIDAS ADIPOWER BOOST

Adidas’ adipower boost features energy-returning foam midsole that massages the foot throughout the round for maximum blood flow throughout the round. The traction anchors create the stability needed for your swing and were placed in specific areas for maximum grip.

What’s even cooler about these shoes is the customization options in regards to aesthetics. Adidas allows you to add your name or writing on the heel or your favorite country’s flag or symbol.

Price: $150.00

Pros:

Customized writing optional

Maximum traction/stability

Comfort foam interior

Cons:

High pricing

Cleats are irreplaceable

They run a half a size too small

6. CALLAWAY XFER SPORT

The X Cage design on the shoe was created to form around the foot for flexibility and stability. Callaway also inserted Superfeet Pro insoles to aid with balance and alignment to correct your body position for a more solid version of your swing.

The Xfer Dynamic Traction Technology helps in the fluidity and stability of the swing by merging the elements for traction with Pro Flex PINS performance spikes. The Xfer Power Wall prevents the side of your foot from moving around without sacrificing the ability to absorb then release energy throughout your swing. The Xfer is the best of both worlds.

Price: $49.95

Pros:

2-Year limited water-resistant warranty

30-Day comfort guarantee

Dynamic traction technology

Secondary set of fashion laces

Power Wall prevents the foot from moving around inside the shoe

Cons:

Lack of arch support

7. ECCO BIOM G2

The ECCO Biom G2s are one of the highest performing pairs of men’s golf shoes on the market. ECCO i known for its fine leather that makes for a soft upper with a BIOM shaping element in shoe that conforms to the foot. ECCO tested 2,500 feet to get the most correct molding for comfort and stability throughout the round. ECCO has a classic, sleek look that is not sacrificed by the comfortability.

Price: $175.97 (27 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Silicon insole prevents loose foot movement during the swing

Great traction

Sleek look

Cons:

The most expensive brand in the market

Be careful of getting blisters on your heel

8. NEW BALANCE NBG1701

New Balance designed their golf shoes to look like running shoes coupled with comfortability and durability. The shoe contains a lightweight Eva midsole for extra cushioning and a water-resistant microfiber leather upper to keep you dry. The shoes, featuring a rubber sole, also have light-locking removable cleat system.

Price: $89.95 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Eva midsole for extra cushioning

Premium water-resistant microfiber leather upper

Champ slim-lok removable cleats

Cons:

Some users experienced early durability/tearing issues

Limited colors available (black and white)

9. NIKE LUNAR CYPRESS

Like the New Balance NBG2003s, Nike designed the Lunar Cypress golf shoe similarly to their running sneakers which are the top shoes in running thanks to their comfortability and durability. The Lunar Cypress shoes are made with a mesh upper covered by a laser-cut overlay for maximum ventilation. These lightweight shoes also have Flywire bundles that give adaptive support to the shoes despite how thin they appear to be. These golf shoes were inspired by their Nike-Free design for a sporty look with natural flexibility.

Price: $86.70

Pros:

Sporty aesthetics

Lightweight and flexible

One-year limited waterproof warranty

Cons:

Doesn’t have as much traction as spiked golf shoes

They run extremely small

10. NIKE LUNAR BANDON

The Nike Lunar Bandon Men’s Golf shoes are unlike most golf shoes on the market. These bulkier looking shoes are made for wet weather conditions, blocking out water, sand and dirt to allow you to play at your best no matter where or when. The Lunar Bandons have a soft, springy feel and are lightweight despite the looks of them. The tops of the shoes were made with a seam-sealed waterproof upper and a bonded asymmetrical zipper that give it a young, modern feel like basketball shoes while protecting you from the elements on the course.

Price: $65.00

Pros:

Great for wet weather

Modern look

Maximum traction

Cons:

Specific for places with bad/wet weather

Bulky design

Runs small (like most Nike shoes)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.