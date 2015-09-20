Esera Tuaolo to Sing National Anthem at Seahawks-Packers Game

Former NFL player Esera Tuaolo will be the latest to sing a national anthem in prime time, as he will perform The Star-Spangled Banner prior to the Sunday Night Football showdown between the Seahawks and Packers from Lambeau Field.

The 47-year-old spent nine years in the NFL in the 1990s, including a year-and-a-half with Green Bay. He played for several teams and even appeared in a Super Bowl with the Falcons in 1998. Tuaolo also has a singing background and has sung the national anthem at football games before.

Tuaolo came out as gay in 2002 following his retirement, and shared his story in a book soon after. He speaks out against bullying and is the father of twins that he adopted in 2001.

Prior to Sunday, Tuaolo tweeted out his excitement of returning to Green Bay to perform in front of the Lambeau faithful.

GREEN BAY HERE WE COME!!!!Rehearsal with my buddy David.

Singing the national anthem in front of 100,000 fans… http://t.co/xJAWzzgXVG — Esera Tuaolo (@eseratuaolo) September 17, 2015

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC. There will be a number of pre-game activities for fans to enjoy at the stadium, and several alumni will be introduced at halftime.

