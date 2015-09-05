EuroBasket 2015: Full List of NBA Players Participating

Any NBA fans suffering withdrawals may want to turn their attention towards EuroBasket 2015.
Starting on September 5, the biennial tournament will feature the best European teams in the world not only competing to unseat France as EuroBasket champions, but to book one of the two available spots in the 2016 Rio Olympics. With the added incentive, plenty of the world’s best players will be on display.
Some teams still aren’t quite at full strength–most noticeably Spain, who will be without Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka, Ricky Rubio and Jose Calderon–but there will be 29 current NBA players (as well as a bevy of former ones) competing from September 5 through September 20.
Here’s the full list:
NBA Players at EuroBasket 2015
Note: Former NBA players and players who have been drafted but still play overseas are not listed.
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Jusuf Nurkic, Denver Nuggets
Mirza Teletovic, Phoenix Suns
Croatia
Bojan Bogdanovic, Brooklyn Nets
Mario Hezonja, Orlando Magic
Damjan Rudez, Minnesota Timberwolves
France
Nicolas Batum, Charlotte Hornets
Boris Diaw, San Antonio Spurs
Evan Fournier, Orlando Magic
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Joffrey Lauvergne, Denver Nuggets
Tony Parker, San Antonio Spurs
Georgia
Zaza Pachulia, Dallas Mavericks
Germany
Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks
Tibor Pleiss, Utah Jazz
Dennis Schroder, Atlanta Hawks
Greece
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Kostas Koufos, Sacramento Kings
Kostas Papanikolaou, Denver Nuggets
Israel
Omri Casspi, Sacramento Kings
Italy
Andrea Bargnani, Brooklyn Nets
Marco Belinelli, Sacramento Kings
Danilo Gallinari, Denver Nuggets
Lithuania
Jonas Valanciunas, Toronto Raptors
Poland
Marcin Gortat, Washington Wizards
Serbia
Nemanja Bjelica, Minnesota Timberwolves
Spain
Nikola Mirotic, Chicago Bulls
Pau Gasol, Chicago Bulls
Turkey
Furkan Aldemir, Philadelphia 76ers
Ersan İlyasova, Detroit Pistons
