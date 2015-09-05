EuroBasket 2015: Full List of NBA Players Participating

Any NBA fans suffering withdrawals may want to turn their attention towards EuroBasket 2015.

Starting on September 5, the biennial tournament will feature the best European teams in the world not only competing to unseat France as EuroBasket champions, but to book one of the two available spots in the 2016 Rio Olympics. With the added incentive, plenty of the world’s best players will be on display.

Some teams still aren’t quite at full strength–most noticeably Spain, who will be without Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka, Ricky Rubio and Jose Calderon–but there will be 29 current NBA players (as well as a bevy of former ones) competing from September 5 through September 20.

Here’s the full list:

NBA Players at EuroBasket 2015

Note: Former NBA players and players who have been drafted but still play overseas are not listed.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Jusuf Nurkic, Denver Nuggets

Mirza Teletovic, Phoenix Suns

Croatia

Bojan Bogdanovic, Brooklyn Nets

Mario Hezonja, Orlando Magic

Damjan Rudez, Minnesota Timberwolves

France

Nicolas Batum, Charlotte Hornets

Boris Diaw, San Antonio Spurs

Evan Fournier, Orlando Magic

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Joffrey Lauvergne, Denver Nuggets

Tony Parker, San Antonio Spurs

Georgia

Zaza Pachulia, Dallas Mavericks

Germany

Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks

Tibor Pleiss, Utah Jazz

Dennis Schroder, Atlanta Hawks

Greece

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Kostas Koufos, Sacramento Kings

Kostas Papanikolaou, Denver Nuggets

Israel

Omri Casspi, Sacramento Kings

Italy

Andrea Bargnani, Brooklyn Nets

Marco Belinelli, Sacramento Kings

Danilo Gallinari, Denver Nuggets

Lithuania

Jonas Valanciunas, Toronto Raptors

Poland

Marcin Gortat, Washington Wizards

Serbia

Nemanja Bjelica, Minnesota Timberwolves

Spain

Nikola Mirotic, Chicago Bulls

Pau Gasol, Chicago Bulls

Turkey

Furkan Aldemir, Philadelphia 76ers

Ersan İlyasova, Detroit Pistons

