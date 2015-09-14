Sammy Vasquez vs Jose Lopez: Time, Channel & Odds

Sammy Vasquez defends his unblemished record in front of a hometown crowd when he takes on Jose Lopez on Tuesday in a scheduled 10-rounder at the Convocation Center at California State University of Pennsylvania in California, Pennsylvania.

The fight, part of the Premier Boxing Championship series, will be televised by Fox Sports 1 beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

“The best feeling in boxing is fighting back in your hometown,” Vasquez, of Monessen, Pennsylvania, said via press release. “To be on FOX Sports 1 and to be headlining in my hometown, there isn’t anything better. I’m truly blessed to have this opportunity.”

Odds & Favorite to Win

Vasquez (19-0, 13 KOs) enters the fight a heavy favorite in Vegas and on online sportsbooks (see below). But Jose Lopez (25-3, 15 KOs) is coming off a five-fight knockout streak and he may have the ring experience it takes to clip this bird’s wings.

Let’s take a look at the numbers:

Boyle Sports: Sammy Vasquez -2000 Jose Lopez +800

PaddyPower: Sammy Vasquez -1800 Jose Lopez +750

Sammy Vasquez, an undefeated 29-year-old welterweight prospect, was last in action outpointing Wale Omotoso in June and Emmanuel Lartey from Ghana in February. Prior to those fights, southpaw Vasquez had stopped his last seven opponents.

Jose Lopez, a 24-year-old from Torreon, Mexico, enters Tuesday’s fight having UD’d Jonathan Duran in May and knocked out Mexican paisanos Ismael Urieta and veteran Carlos Urias before that.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity,” said Lopez via press release. “I know I will be the underdog and the fans will start out rooting for Vasquez, but I will show them I have the heart of a champion. It will be a great fight for all the fans watching.”

Watch Vasquez pummel Juan Rodriguez in one round in 2014:

Also on Tuesday’s card: Omar Douglas (14-0, 11 KOs) fights Boricua Braulio Santos (12-3, 10 KOs).

