How to Watch UCLA vs. Arizona Live Stream Online

Week 4 of the college football season is marked by the number of marquee Pac-12 games. The biggest matchup takes place Saturday night as the No. 9 UCLA Bruins takes on the No. 16 Arizona Wildcats.

The game features two of the better quarterbacks in the conference. UCLA starts freshman Josh Rosen who is coming off a rough performance against BYU. Anu Solomon leads the Wildcats behind center and led Arizona to the Pac-12 championship game last season.

The Wildcats hope to benefit from the home crowd. Arizona played host to College Gameday for the first time in the school’s history. They also received some good news as star defensive player Scooby Wright will play tonight. Wright has not played since the very first game of the season when he injured his knee. He has made it back ahead of when many people expected.

The matchup is the featured game for ABC’s Saturday Night Football featuring Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit in the booth. The game kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

Here’s how to watch online and on mobile:

Watch UCLA vs. Arizona Online

If you have the log-in info for a cable subscription with access to Watch ESPN, you can watch the game at WatchESPN.com. You’ll need a cable log-in and password, or the log-in and password of someone you know, to access the stream.

Watch UCLA vs. Arizona on Mobile

Mobile and tablet users with access to Watch ESPN can watch the game on the Watch ESPN app. As is the case with desktop, you’ll need the log-in for a cable subscription with access to ESPN. You can download the app for free in the App Store , the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store.