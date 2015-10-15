Cubs & Mets NLCS Gear & Apparel 2015

The Chicago Cubs are one step closer to making history.

For the first time since 2003, the team is in the National League Championship Series and four victories away from reaching their first World Series since 1945. The Cubs, of course, haven’t won the title since 1908, so Cubbies fans around the nation are understandably excited.

The Cubs will play the Mets in the NLCS. The Mets haven’t been to the postseason since 2006 and their last World Series appearance was in 2000. You can bet the New York fans are fired up as well.

And when the Cubs meet the Mets with a World Series appearance on the line, you’ll want to be decked out in newest and trendiest playoff gear to show support for your team. We’ve got you covered in that department.

Here’s some of the best postseason apparel available right now:

1. Mets & Cubs Gear in the Fanatics Team Shop

The Mets and Cubs team stores at Fanatics has all your postseason gear and apparel needs, ranging from sweatshirts to t-shirts to hats and collectible items.

With hundreds of products for men, women and children, you can be sure to find the newest and trendiest styles as the teams battle it out in the NLCS with a trip the World Series on the line.

2. Mets vs. Cubs 2015 NLCS Matchup Plaque

Commemorate the Cubs and Mets first-ever postseason meeting with this 2015 National League Championship Series collectible plaque.

The officially licensed plaque measures 10.5″ x 13″ x 1″ and is easy to hang on any wall.

Price: $29.95

3. Cubs 2015 Playoff Authentic Collection ‘Take October’ T-Shirt

Wear the same shirt the Cubs players and coaches have been sporting throughout the playoffs with the “Take October” men’s T-shirt.

Made of 100 percent cotton, this officially licensed product from Majestic runs from sizes small through extra extra large and comes in royal blue.

Price: $27.95

4. Cubs Women’s Playoff ‘Chicago Wants it More’ T-Shirt

This stylish women’s t-shirt tells everyone exactly what Cubs fans are thinking: Chicago wants it more.

The officially licensed shirt from Majestic comes in black and in sizes small through extra extra large. It is made of 100 percent cotton.

Price: $27.95

5. Cubs ‘Chicago vs. History’ Pullover Hoodie

It’s autumn in Chicago, so there’s a chill in the air. Stay warm and support the Cubs’ postseason run with the “Chicago vs. History” hooded sweatshirt.

The midweight hoodie is an 80/20 cotton/polyester blend and comes in a variety of sizes ranging from small to 5XL.

Price: $64.95

6. Cubs New Era Postseason Team Classic Flex Hat

Get the latest headgear with this Cubs New Era 2015 Postseason Team Classic 39THIRTY Flex Hat in the team’s royal color.

The hat is officially licensed is 95 percent polyester and 5 percent spandex, and comes three sizes — small/medium, medium/large and large/extra large.

Price: $28.95

7. Mets Playoff ‘Wants it More’ Locker Room T-Shirt

You’ve seen the Mets players and coaches wearing the “Wants it More” t-shirt during the team’s playoff run and now you can get one for yourself.

The officially licensed shirt is 100 percent polyester cotton, and comes three sizes small through extra extra large.

Price: $27.95

8. Mets Postseason ‘Made For’ T-Shirt

It’s been a decade since the Mets played baseball this late in the season and this shirt will let everyone your team is playing in October when it matters.

The tri-blend, officially licensed men’s shirt comes in blue and sizes run from small to 3XL.

Price: $28.95

9. Mets Women’s ‘East Is Ours’ T-Shirt

The Mets won the division title for the first time since 2006 and this shirt will let everyone know your team accomplished the feat in 2015.

The 100 percent, officially licensed women’s shirt comes in sizes small to large and the color is charcoal.

Price: $27.95

10. Mets Postseason Adjustable Hat

This 47 Brand-designed hat features the Mets logo on the front with a “Postseason 2015” label, a perfect accessory for your NLCS outfit.

The one size fits all, officially licensed MLB product has an adjustable strap and features a slouch fit.

Price: $26.99

