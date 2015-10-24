Royals World Series T-Shirts & Hoodies 2015

Perhaps the second time will be the charm for Kansas City.

For the second year in a row, the Royals are back in the World Series and we have all the newest gear and merchandise you need to show your support for K.C. in the Fall Classic.

We’ll be updating this post as more apparel becomes available, so bookmark this page and keep checking back.

Here’s some of the best stuff available right now at Fanatics.com:

1. Royals ALCS Champions & World Series Gear in the Fanatics Team Shop

The Royals team store at Fanatics has all the gear and merchandise you need to show your support for the back-to-back ALCS Champions.

From hats to shirts to hoodies to collectibles, the Kansas City team shop at Fanatics has dozens of items for men, women and children.

With the World Series just around the corner, Fanatics is sure to have everything you’re looking for as Kansas City looks for its first title since 1985.

2. Royals 2015 Postseason Men’s ‘Pennant Will Rise’ ALCS Champions T-Shirt

These were the shirts you saw the Royals celebrating in after clinching the ALCS and now you can have one for yourself.

The officially licensed shirt is 100 percent cotton, and comes in sizes small through extra extra large.

Price: $27.95

3. Royals Majestic 2015 World Series Bound Participant Men’s T-Shirt

For the second year in a row, the Royals are in the World Series and with this shirt you can let everyone know who you are cheering for.

The 100 percent, officially licensed women’s shirt comes in sizes small to extra extra large.

Price: $27.95

4. Royals 2015 Postseason Women’s ‘Pennant Will Rise’ ALCS Champions T-Shirt

Get the same shirt the Royals players and coaches were wearing during their ALCS Championship locker room celebration after beating the Blue Jays.

The 100 percent, officially licensed women’s shirt comes in sizes small to extra extra large.

Price: $27.95

5. Royals 2015 Postseason Men’s ‘Pennant Will Rise’ ALCS Champions Long Sleeve T-Shirt

This brand new ALCS Champions long sleeve shirt will keep you warm and up-to-date with the latest Royals postseason gear.

The 100 percent cotton shirt is officially licensed by MLB, and comes sizes small through extra extra large.

Price: $29.95

6. Royals 2015 Postseason Men’s ‘Pennant Will Rise’ NLCS Champions Hoodie

It’s going to be a bit chilly in New York during the World Series, but you’ll stay warm with this ALCS Champion hoodie by Magestic.

The 100 percent cotton, officially licensed men’s hoodie comes in sizes small to 5XL.

Price: $59.95

7. Royals Nike 2015 Playoff Local Men’s Hoodie

It’s been 30 years since the Royals last won the World Series, but now they’re just 4 games away. Let everyone know you bleed royal blue with this pullover Nike men’s hoodie.

The 100 percent polyester drawstring hoodie comes in sizes small through extra extra large.

Price: $74.95

8. Royals Women’s ‘Royal Statement’ Long Sleeve T-Shirt

The Royals have made a statement alright. After not making the postseason since 1985, they’re in the World Series for the second-straight year. And with this shirt, you’ll make a statement, too.

The 100 percent cotton, officially licensed women’s shirt runs in sizes small through 3XL.

Price: $29.95

8. Royals Klew Patches Ugly Men’s Sweater

Be the life of the party and support the team with this brand new Royals ugly sweater, a perfect item as the holidays approach.

The officially licensed, crew neck sweater is 100 percent acrylic and comes in sizes small through extra extra large.

Price: $69.95