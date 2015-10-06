Blown Call Costs Detroit the Game: The Reactions & Tweets You Need to Read

A terrible call made during the Detroit Lions vs. the Seattle Seahawks game has gotten a huge amount of attention. A blown call would have given the Lions the ball on the goal line with 1:45 to score. But some fans say it’s the Lions’ fault for not realizing the error right away and raising hell.

Here are the tweets and reactions that you need to see:

1. Sports Officials Are Angry

Per @DeanBlandino: Foul should have been called for illegal batting. Possession should gone back to DET, SEA 1yd-line pic.twitter.com/vN2aThzq5a — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) October 6, 2015

Sports officials are MAD. Dean Blandino, the VP of officiating for the NFL, made the statement above. And Skip Bayless tweeted an angry message about the call:

@RealSkipBayless Referees needs to be subjected to fines, suspensions, and job loss. I'm sick of the terrible calls. #DETvsSEA — Jeff Atwood (@SportsAtwood) October 6, 2015

Here is the exact rule, in case you’re wondering:

2. Fans Are Livid About the Call

Fans are livid about the call. They say it could change the entire outcome of the season and someone should be held accountable. Even Pete Carroll, the coach for the Seattle Seahawks, said during a press conference after the game that the refs had missed that call.

Wow HUGE blown call #detroitvsseattle — Andrew Hares (@DrewHares) October 6, 2015

I cannot believe the @Lions game ended that way. We are cursed. #detroitlions #detroitvsseattle — Lauren Schichl (@laurenschichl) October 6, 2015

Caldwell: "We're not going to cry about it." Watch his comments on the controversial call: http://t.co/6GgcYCWhuG pic.twitter.com/0oW0KMEvY1 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 6, 2015

3. Some Say It’s Still the Lions’ Fault

Some fans are trying to blame the victim by saying this is still the Lions’ fault, because they should have seen the wrong call right away and raised hell about it. Not a lot of people are jumping on this theory though. Not to mention, this was a “non-reviewable” missed call, meaning even if the Lions had known immediately, they couldn’t have challenged the call.

Hey lions fans — if your players/coaches knew the rule, and immediately made an issue, the refs would have flagged it #DETvsSEA — Jason (@jasonechambers) October 6, 2015

Call is NOT reviewable! Maybe Gerry Austin should stop answering "what if's". #blowncall #referees — Peter Jackson (@pdj529) October 6, 2015

4. Others Are Calling for Penalties and Fines on the Referees

Many fans are so livid that they’re calling for referees to be subject to fines and penalties if they make game-changing bad calls like that. What do you think?

100% referees and the league needs to be held accountable at some point when mistakes happen. #Lions were screwed tonight. #NFL #DETvsSEA — Steven Grossi (@SteveOGrossi) October 6, 2015

What a way for the refs to decide the outcome of a close game. Kudos to the refs for ruining it yet again. #blowncall #ESPNMNF #DETvsSEA — francis s. tigas (@itsFranimal) October 6, 2015

Refs royally screw the @Lions How does the @NFL get this wrong? INEXCUSABLE #DETvsSEA What is it w/ controversial calls on #MNF in Seattle — Travis Allen Bush (@TravisAllenBush) October 6, 2015

In the word of Ruxxin "I miss the replacement refs" #IllegalBat #BlownCall — Matt Tamborrino (@RowTamBo) October 6, 2015

5. Meanwhile, Quite a Few Memes Are Being Born

These four pictures describe being a Lions fan pic.twitter.com/JFQ4sicDdE — Detroit Lions Fans (@DetLionBlood) October 6, 2015

This call is uniting a lot of fans in creating some hilarious memes, such as the one above. Here are some more: