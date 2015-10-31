WATCH: Urban Meyer Interview With Bill O’Reilly

Urban Meyer recently did an interview with FOX’s Bill O’Reilly. He spoke about the importance of discipline. It is interesting timing as it happened days before the arrest of J.T. Barrett.

Meyer’s discipline issues during his time at Florida have been well documented. It will be interesting to see how Meyer responds to Barrett’s arrest. He compared Barrett to Tim Tebow and his character in the above interview with O’Reilly.

O’Reilly asked Meyer about Jameis Winston’s incident of stealing crab legs. He told O’Reilly it would be “hard to let that go.” Time will tell if he puts these words into practice given the recent circumstances.

Barrett was arrested near the Ohio State campus in Columbus for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. His blood-alcohol level was slightly above the legal limit of .08. Barrett was released to teammate Cardale Jones. Ohio State has already suspended Barrett for their next game against Minnesota.