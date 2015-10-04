How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bengals Live Stream Online

The Cincinnati Bengals are 3-0, but they aren’t satisfied.

That’s because they got off to the exact same start last year, only to finish 10-5-1 and lose in the wild-card round for the fourth-straight year.

“It just reminds me of last year when we were 3-0, then we kind of blew it,” running back Jeremy Hill said. “We’re not content with what we have right now. We have to keep on pounding and keep on working.”

The Bengals will look to continue their momentum against the Kansas City Chiefs, who, at 1-2, are looking to reverse theirs after a slow start.

Andy Reid’s squad has been surprisingly inept on the defensive side of the ball, but the Chiefs will get a major upgrade to their secondary with the return of cornerback Sean Smith, who was suspended for the first three weeks. Will that be enough to slow down what has been one of the most efficient passing attacks in the NFL thus far, or will the Bengals continue to establish themselves as a legitimate threat in the AFC?

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

For international viewers, NFL Game Pass includes every game live online for a fee. The fee depends on country, and you can visit the website for more details.

For fans in the United States and surrounding territories, NFL Game Pass allows replays of games to be watched on demand for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, and this game will be available to watch after the completion of the 4 p.m ET games.

If you have Verizon wireless, you can watch any NFL game that is in your market (click here to see what game is in your market) on your phone via the NFL Mobile app. Download the app from the Apple Store, Microsoft Store or Google Play Store.

International viewers with a subscription to NFL Game Pass can also watch the game on the NFL Mobile app, while fans in the United States and surrounding territories with a subscription can watch the game on demand after the completion of the 4 p.m. ET games.

Find out how to watch this game in Spanish at AhoraMismo.com: