College Football Playoff Rankings Projections Week 11

The College Football Playoff initial rankings were met with lots of scrutiny. With all the action from this past weekend, the committee will have a challenging time narrowing down the list again this week. The LSU and Alabama game caused many questions heading into Tuesday night's rankings. How far will LSU fall? Will Alabama climb above an undefeated Ohio State team? There is also the weekly question of what the committee will do with the Big XII.
The following list is Heavy's projections of what the committee's rankings will be for Week 11. To see how we would rank the teams, you can check out our power rankings.
