January Transfer Window: Top Targets For Arsenal, Juventus, Real Madrid & More

As we part from the international break, it’s time to look ahead on the soccer calendar. As players return to their respective clubs, the steady rumble of the impending transfer window is growing louder. Major names could be on the move this winter, as some of the world’s biggest clubs are eyeing changes. Movement could come from Chelsea, who have plummeted down the table, and from Real Madrid, whom sources indicate could be losing some of their biggest names. The biggest name on the move soon could be Bayern Munich manager Pep Guardiola. News of his future with Bayern could have a massive impact on this winter’s transactions.

For this list, we’ll look at some of the biggest names in soccer that have been mentioned in transfer talks. Big buyers this winter could include United and Arsenal, who are eyeing a run at the EPL title. Another English contender could be Liverpool, as new manager Jurgen Klopp will get his first chance to add talent to the club.Here’s a transfer roundup, with all photos provided by Getty: