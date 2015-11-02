WATCH: Tony Bennett Sings America the Beautiful Before World Series Game 5

The New York Mets brought out the big guns for their pre-game festivities this week. In Games 3 and 4, Billy Joel and Demi Lovato sang the respective national anthems. To top those memorable performances, they brought out Queens native and legendary American musician Tony Bennett, who sang America the Beautiful before Game 5.

As you can see above, Bennett, at 89 years old, still has it. Most of us can only hope to be standing at that point in our lives, and he was out there performing one on of the biggest stages of them all. He was joined by the Frank Sinatra School of Arts, which he founded in Astoria, Queens, in 2001.