Aaron Rodgers won the Thursday Night Football game and the internet after his hail mary pass to Richard Rodgers. The Packers trailed the entire game until the above play.

Rodgers threw the ball about 70 yards and high in the air for the game-winning touchdown. It was one of the best plays of this NFL season.

Here is a look at some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Trying to figure out why Lions have 2 guys defending the boundary on an untimed down … Result: 5-on-5 in end zone pic.twitter.com/DsOQnCHCxU — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 4, 2015

"I knew he could throw it that far … it was just an amazing play." –Richard Rodgers on the Motown Miracle pic.twitter.com/clAODTpFEU — ESPN (@espn) December 4, 2015

Aaron Rodgers, ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/hXxegrT2ri — Sports Pics (@AmazingSprtsPic) December 4, 2015

Aaron Rodgers, You're not human. pic.twitter.com/rGkGGFmmvH — I Live For Football (@ILiveForFball) December 4, 2015

Aaron Rodgers be like pic.twitter.com/ipQP15zlsG — Joel (@NobodyEpic) December 4, 2015

Lions fans stay in this position throughout a game. https://t.co/TBuv7v58OA pic.twitter.com/inm2Yzc85c — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) December 4, 2015

This is called the "I-just-caught-a-walk-off-hail-Mary" selfie 😎 pic.twitter.com/D1dkKCbgbx — #GBvsDET (@nflnetwork) December 4, 2015

The @NFL VP of Officiating on facemask penalty https://t.co/SL8moEsH9V — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) December 4, 2015