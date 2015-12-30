NHL Standings for December 30

The Washington Capitals are playing at a whole different level right now.

Braden Holtby is posting almost absurd numbers in net and the Caps are completely in control of, not just the Metropolitan, but the entire NHL. But while there is plenty of reason to focus our hockey-related attention solely on Washington, there’s also a handful of other headlines across the league.

And they’re all pretty exciting too.

We can talk about the Florida Panthers resurgence, the Montreal Canadiens attempt to tread water and how good the Dallas Stars top line is.

So, let’s do that, shall we? Check out the standings for each team here, as well as their points totals, and some things to watch for regarding each squad. Let’s go.

Atlantic Division

1. Florida Panthers

Record: 21-12-4; Points: 46; Next Game: Saturday, January 2 vs. new York Rangers, 7 p.m. ET

First-place Florida Panthers. That’s a real sentence. After the Panthers took down the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night, Florida is now the team to beat in the Atlantic Division. How did that happen? Jaromir Jagr is ageless. The 43-year-old leads the team in scoring with 25 points and is second on the team with 10 goals. He missed three games.

2. Montreal Canadiens

Record: 21-15-3; Points: 45; Next Game: Friday, January 1 at Boston Bruins, 1 p.m. ET

After Tuesday night’s victory to the Florida Panthers, it’s time for the Canadiens to take their efforts outside. Montreal ships it up to Boston for the New Year, looking for a bounceback victory over the Boston Bruins in the first Winter Classic of the season. There’s no time to linger on losses here. It’s time for the next one.

3. Boston Bruins

Record: 20-12-4; Points: 44; Next Game: Friday, January 1 vs. Montreal Canadiens, 1 p.m. ET

Injuries. The Boston Bruins are dealing with injuries. In particular, an injury top-line center David Krejci. Coach Claude Julien told reporters that Krejci is “week-to-week” with an upper-body injury after he was spotted leaving TD Bank Garden with his arm in a sling on Sunday. Krjeci has a team-leading 22 assists and 11 goals so far this season and his absence is a huge hit for the Bruins, particularly ahead of Thursday afternoon’s Winter Classic.

4. Detroit Red Wings

Record: 18-12-7; Points: 43; Next Game: Thursday, December 31 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 6 p.m. ET

It’s been up and down and then up and down again for the Red Wings this season. Detroit started this month more than 10 points out of first place in the Atlantic Division and while things have certainly gotten better (this current standing is proof of that), there’s still plenty of room for the Red Wings to improve. As far as coach Jeff Blashill is concerned, that improvement hinges on his players ability to attack the net and, as he put it, go at “a high level.” He told Michigan Live: “It’s hard to win in this league or any league when you don’t have enough guys going at a high level. That’s urgency, and it’s hard to get any traction when you keep turning pucks over. I can’t say it enough, we have no chance to win long-term if we turn pucks over like that.” Your move Red Wings.

5. Ottawa Senators

Record: 18-13-6; Points: 42; Next Game: Wednesday December 30 vs. New Jersey Devils, 7:30 p.m. ET

They call him “Mad Max” for a reason. Max McCormick lead the Binghamton Senators in penalty minutes, racking up 91 in just 22 games. That’s four minutes a night. Now, McCormick is looking to cut down on his time in the box, but not on his aggression after being recalled to Ottawa earlier this week. Keep an eye on this kid. He could be a difference-maker; if he can stay on the ice.

6. Tampa Bay Lightning

Record: 18-15-4; Points: 40; Next Game: Wednesday, December 30 vs. New York Rangers, 8 p.m. ET

There’s no place like home? Coming into this week, Tampa Bay was set to play 14 of its next 21 game at Amalie Arena and if the Lightning are going to make a move in these standings, they’re going to have to take advantage of that scheduling quirk. That means Steven Stamkos is going to have to stay hot and the Lightning’s front line is going to have to stay aggressive.

7. Buffalo Sabres

Record: 15-17-4; Points: 34; Next Game: Wednesday, December 30 at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. ET

There’s some good news out there, Sabres fans. Robin Lehner returned to practice on Tuesday for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain in Buffalo’s season opener. Now, it’s a five-to-seven-day trial period before coaches decide whether or not Lehner is ready for immediate NHL action or if he’ll get one rehab start in Rochester before rejoining the Sabres roster. See? Good news.

8. Toronto Maple Leafs

Record: 13-15-7; Points: 33; Next Game: Wednesday, December 30 at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. ET

Trust the process guys. Also, trust Mike Babcock. The first-year Maple Leafs coach is working with what he’s got in Toronto this season and, more importantly, building the foundation for the next. After all, there’s a reason he’s calling this year “The Plan.” So, try not to focus too hard on that record and more on what’s next.

Metropolitan Division

1. Washington Capitals

Record: 27-6-2; Points: 56; Next Game: Friday, January 1 at Boston Bruins, 1 p.m. ET

When Alex Ovechkin says that someone is the Washington Capitals best player, they are probably the Washington Capitals best player. So that means that Braden Holtby is the Washington Capitals best player. Ovechkin told the Washington Post: “The goaltending is 75 percent of the team, or 80 percent. We knew he’s good. He’s our best player and probably the best goalie in the league right now.”

2. New York Islanders

Record: 20-12-5; Points: 45; Next Game: Thursday, December 31 at Buffalo Sabres, 6 p.m. ET

Another season, another injury-related setback for Jaroslav Halak. The Islanders placed the 30-year-old veteran on IR on Sunday after another upper-body injury. In two seasons with the team, Halak had compiled a 38-17-4 record with 2.43 GAA as well as six shutouts. Now, New York has only a few options in net and another injury to add to a seemingly growing list.

3. New York Rangers

Record: 20-13-4; Points: 44; Next Game: Wednesday, December 30 at Tampa Bay Lightning, 8 p.m. ET

Is it time to start panicking? Maybe. After Monday’s night to the Nashville Predator, the New York Rangers dropped to 4-10-2 over their last six games and the rest of the Metropolitan Division is now starting to breath down their necks a bit. So, how do they change? Cut down on the absolutely catastrophic (and often game-changing) mistakes that snowball into loss and, perhaps even more importantly, give Henrik Lundqvist some help. Quickly.

4. New Jersey Devils

Record: 18-14-5; Points: 41; Next Game: Wednesday, December 30 at Ottawa Senators, 7:30 p.m. ET

The New Jersey Devils don’t quite make sense. This is a team that can be good. Really good. It can also be pretty darn bad. And it’s when the Devils are pretty darn bad that their season might be determined. New Jersey has lost the Carolina Hurricanes and dropped two games to the Columbus Blue Jackets. If the Devils had beaten Columbus, they’d be in a playoff spot.

5. Pittsburgh Penguins

Record: 17-15-3; Points: 37; Next Game: Wednesday, December 30 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET

Want some good news heading into the New Year? Marc-Andre Fleury and Kris Letang both returned to practice on Tuesday. Fleury hasn’t played since December 14 after a concussion, while Letang has played in just three games since the start of the month. If Pittsburgh can get both guys back sooner rather than later, things might actually start to turn around.

6. Philadelphia Flyers

Record: 15-13-7; Points: 37; Next Game: Wednesday, December 30 at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m. ET

Most of these teams lower in the standings are here for a reason. Injuries. But, like most things, injuries get better with time and when it comes to Flyers injuries, time was what Mark Streit needed. The defensemen, out since November 12, is expected to return to the Philadelphia roster on Wednesday night after having surgery to repair a pubic plate detachment.

7. Carolina Hurricanes

Record: 15-17-5; Points: 35; Next Game: Thursday, December 31 vs. Washington Capitals, 6 p.m. ET

Carolina has a goalie problem. Cam Ward has had a very shaky start to the season, averaging over two goals a game. But, despite some recent success, Eddie Lack hasn’t been much better. Both goal tender’s stats are well below the league averages of .915 SV% and 2.47 GAA. So, how do the Hurricanes fix this? They pick one. And they stick with him. Consistency is key in sports and swapping back and forth, hoping to find a goalie-related answer isn’t going to work much longer.

8. Columbus Blue Jackets

Record: 14-22-3; Points: 31; Next Game: Saturday, January 2 vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. ET

This has been bad. Really bad. And it might not get better by the end of the season. So, someone has to take the blame for the Blue Jackets. It’s time to start talking about GM Jarmo Kekalainen. He put together this roster, was one of the main reasons John Tororella was hired and, it’s time for him to realize it isn’t working.

Central Division

1. Dallas Stars

Record: 27-8-3; Points: 57; Next Game: Thursday, December 31 vs. Nashville Predators, 8:30 p.m. ET

We all know that Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn are good. Top of the NHL good. But there’s more to Dallas than just those two. And that’s a scary thought. First-year Stars Patrick Sharp and Johnny Oduya have been fantastic this season, while veteran Jason Spezza and his 25 points are also a serious on-ice threat. This team is good. Really good.

2. St. Louis Blues

Record: 23-12-4; Points: 50; Next Game: Thursday, December 31 vs. Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m. ET

Brian Elliott. Let’s repeat that. Brian Elliott. If the Blues are going to make any kind of successful run on the ice this season it’s because of Brian Elliott. The St. Louis goalie has been superb in net this year and kept his team in more than a handful of games. Now, if he could just get a bit of help on the offensive side of the puck.

3. Chicago Blackhawks

Record: 21-13-4; Points: 46; Next Game: Thursday, December 31 at Colorado Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET

Welcome to the top line, Andrew Shaw. Looking to jumpstart the Blackhawks offense, head coach Joel Quenneville announced that Shaw would join Jonathan Toews and Marian Hossa on the Chicago top line. Q wouldn’t say how long Shaw would stay on top, but odds are pretty good that if the line starts producing, he won’t change it.

4. Minnesota Wild

Record: 19-10-6; Points: 44; Next Game: Thursday, December 31 at St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m. ET

Jared Spurgeon signed a four-year extension with the Wild last week and, now, he’s the key to Minnesota’s success. Among defensemen who have played at least 300 games, Spurgeon’s 38 penalty minutes are the fewest. He has 117 points and a plus-18 rating in 326 career games. In other games, when Spurgeon is on the ice, the Wild are primed for a victory.

5. Nashville Predators

Record: 18-12-7; Points: 43; Next Game: Thursday, December 31 at Dallas Stars, 8:30 p.m. ET

Mike Fisher’s return to the lineup is a sign of good things to come for Nashville. Fisher missed 11 games with a lower-body injury, but his on-ice return means that the Predators get a bit more experience back on the ice. That’s huge for a team looking to make some standings moves in 2016.

6. Colorado Avalanche

Record: 18-17-2; Points: 38; Next Game: Thursday, December 31 vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 8 p.m. ET

There are a lot of questions about this team. And a lot of them can be answered by Nathan MacKinnon. After a 14-game goal drought, MacKinnon netted a hat trick in the Avs’ 6-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Monday night. Colorado is also 10th in the league on the power play and looking to make moves in the playoff race.

7. Winnipeg Jets

Record: 17-17-2; Points: 36; Next Game: Thursday, December 31 at Arizona Coyotes, 9 p.m. ET

Mark Scheifele isn’t ready yet. The Jets center missed his second straight game on Tuesday night, but head coach Paul Maurice seemed confident he was on the road to recovery. “The ones you worry about are the guy who has a bit of a symptom, feels great the next day and then Day 3 and 4 he starts to slide back,” Maurice said. “Those we’ve always seemed to have a much harder time getting a handle on where they’re at, because they’re up and down on a daily basis. We haven’t seen that, yet.”

Pacific Division

1. Los Angeles Kings

Record: 23-11-2; Points: 48; Next Game: Thursday, December 31 at Calgary Flames, 9 p.m. ET

Tyler Toffoli is feeling it. The Los Angeles Kings were without leading scorer Jeff Carter on Monday night and Toffoli didn’t miss a beat, recording a hat trick in Monday night’s victory over the Vancoucer Canucks. If Toffoli can keep a rhythm on the ice, this team is dangerous.

2. Arizona Coyotes

Record: 17-16-3; Points: 37; Next Game: Thursday, December 31 vs. Winnipeg Jets, 9 p.m. ET

Max Domi is a kid. A rookie. Desperately trying to find his NHL footing. “I’ve never skated as fast,” Domi told ESPN last week. But while Domi is looking to get up to, literal, speed, he’s got some help too. His parents (his dad texts every day) and his teammates are all in his metaphorical corner and if Domi can get going; watch out.

3. Vancouver Canucks

Record: 14-15-9; Points: 37; Next Game: Friday, January 1 vs. Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m. ET

The Canucks are a bit beat up and also a bit tired of waiting. The latest player to play that waiting game? Chris Tanev. Coach Willie Desjardins told media Tanev was day-to-day and will be back on the ice when he can actually fit his swollen foot into a skate. Really.

4. San Jose Sharks

Record: 17-16-2; Points: 36; Next Game: Wednesday, December 30 vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Ok, so we won’t talk about the standings or the records here. Instead, let’s focus on something a little more festive. The Sharks released their latest holiday video last week, singing “Holiday Sweater.” And it was awesome. Go watch it.

5. Calgary Flames

Record: 17-17-2; Points: 36; Next Game: Thursday, December 31 vs. Los Angeles Kings, 9 p.m. ET

Johnny Gaudreau is the real deal. He may be young. He may look like your kid brother playing dress up on the ice. But he’s also a scoring threat and, last week, was named the league’s 1st star. Gaudreau is a different kind of player and he’s making the Flames a different kind of team. The only way to go is up.

6. Anaheim Ducks

Record: 14-15-6; Points: 34; Next Game: Thursday, December 31 at Edmonton Oilers, 9 p.m. ET

Hey there, Shea Theodore. It’s not really all that nice to see you. The Ducks recalled the 20-year-old defenseman after announcing that Cam Fowler had sprained his knee. In a season that is already becoming more forgetful than successful, this latest move was just another round of disappointment.

7. Edmonton Oilers

Record: 15-20-3; Points: 33; Next Game: Thursday, December 31 vs. Anaheim Ducks, 9 p.m. ET

The Oilers need to expand their game. Right now, Edmonton is a bit of a one-trick pony on the ice. They’ve got some seriously solid goal tending from the tandem of Anders Nilsson and Cam Talbot, but the rest of the team has kind of dropped the metaphorical puck recently. Unless that changes, the Oilers won’t be making many moves.