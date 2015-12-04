Tiffany Nicole Smith, David Price’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

David Price just became a very, very rich man. The left-hander signed his name on a seven-year, $217 million deal with the Boston Red Sox, making him the highest-paid pitcher ever.

There are plenty of people who think Price deserves the payday and plenty who think his postseason performances make him a bit of a liability down the stretch. There’s also one person in particular who is pretty proud of him: his wife, Tiffany Smith.

The two have been together for years, gone through four teams and crisscrossed the country more times than they can count. Now, the couple has landed in Boston, as Price and Smith look towards the next chapter of his career on the mound.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Smith Has Previously Blasted Red Sox Fans on Twitter

Smith and the City of Boston don’t exactly have the best history together. In 2013, while Price was still with the Tampa Bay Rays, he had a less-than-stellar October performance at Fenway and his loss dropped the squad into an 0-2 series hole.

The night before, Price had posted this on Twitter:

Convinced that there must be a written rule that in order to be a Red Sox fan, you have to be a complete and utter POS. Wow! — Tiffany Nicole Price (@tif_price) October 4, 2013

As well as this:

I hope this same guy is sitting here tomorrow. Can't wait to accidentally slap his hat off of his head — Tiffany Nicole Price (@tif_price) October 4, 2013

Smith did add that she was happy there were “those who choose to break that rule,” but the comments exploded on social media and, now, with Price heading back to Fenway, this time to join the Red Sox pitching rotation, the infamous tweets are starting to resurface.

Smith also tweeted after Price’s Game 2 loss, pointing out that David Ortiz may have flaunted his home run. She wrote: “Wow he pimped the crap out of that home run. #KeepItClassyBoston.”

2. Price Backed Smith Up at the Time, Tweeting His Own Criticisms

Smith wasn’t the only one making controversial comments during that October 2013 trip to Fenway. Even Price got in on the Twitter action. After his loss he posted this about the TBS network commentators:

Dirk Hayhurst…COULDNT hack it…Tom Verducci wasn’t even a water boy in high school…but yet they can still bash a player…SAVE IT NERDS

According to ESPN, Price also muttered the same “nerds” insult when he walked away from reporters after the game. It didn’t take long for the internet to respond to Price and criticize his decision to list his diamond accomplishments as well. In the end, the pitcher apologized via Twitter:

Last night got out of hand and I apologize for the things that I said on here…if I offended you I am very sorry for doing so…#thatsnotme — David Price (@DAVIDprice24) October 6, 2013

3. Smith Graduated From Kansas State & Is an Avid Wildcats Fan

Ran into my 2nd grade teacher! Wanted me to call her by her first name. Couldn't do it. She's been Mrs A way too long pic.twitter.com/cJRizCxVCv — Tiffany Nicole Price (@tif_price) September 19, 2014

As if her Twitter handle weren’t enough of a clue, Smith is a graduate of Kansas State and it just takes a scroll through her social media profile to realize she’s emotionally invested in the success of her alma mater’s sports teams.

In 2015, when the Wildcats marching band faced a bit of scrutiny for its formation during a halftime performance, Smith was quick to point out that she enjoyed it.

4. She Regularly Travels to Watch Price Pitch

Smith is a regular in the stands whenever Price is pitching and has joined the lefty in every city he’s played in, including, most recently, Toronto. The pair even has a bit of a routine the night before a start.

She’s also not shy about sharing some of the ins-and-outs of her relationship with Price, whether it’s on Twitter or, in October, when she and the ace appeared on the Dan Patrick Show.

“I know that people have heard the names everything, but he literally does name everything. Everything has to have a name. Like he’ll name his boogers. We were only dating like a month and he goes ‘Hey Reggie!’ and I was like, ‘Reggie?’ and he goes, ‘Yeah, that red pimple in the middle of your forehead.’ I almost broke up with him. So he literally names everything,” Smith said on the show.

5. Smith & Price Are Pet Parents to Their Dog, Astro

Price is a pretty famous guy. He’s won a CY Young Award, he’s now the highest paid pitcher in the league and, despite that, people still want to know about his dog. The left-hander and Smith are puppy parents to one of the most adorable dogs on the planet, Astro Price.

The French bulldog has been a part of the Price family since his Tampa Bay days and is a mainstay at the ballpark. He was even included in his thank you ad to Rays fans after Price was traded in 2014. Astro also has his own Twitter account, with over 5,000 followers, and regularly posts updates on his life around the diamond.

You know what that means Boston, you aren’t only getting Price and Smith in this deal. You’re getting Astro too.