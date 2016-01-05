Welcome to the spotlight, Florida Panthers. Yup. The Florida Panthers are the top team in our NHL Rankings this week. That's a real sentence in the real world that also includes the sport of hockey. Well, it's a brand-new year. This might be what 2016 feels like, right? Of course, that doesn't mean that it's a particularly comfortable No. 1 spot. The Washington Capitals have stumbled a bit over the past few days, but they're still one of the most potent rosters in the entire league and while the Dallas Stars have some of the best goal-scorers around, they might have been a bit exposed over the past seven days. In other words, there's a good amount of movement in this week's NHL Power Rankings. Happy New Year everybody, it's time to get hockey-crazy. (Getty)
NHL Power Rankings Week 13
There's a brand-new No. 1 team in our rankings and it might not be who you would expect. Welcome to a brand-new year in the NHL.