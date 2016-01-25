NHL Power Rankings Week 16

NHL Power Rankings Week 16

It's been a wild and crazy week in theNHL. We've seen win streaks snapped, games get postponed and played at unexpected times and Alex Ovechkin continues to endear himself to the entire Internet. Despite all of this, the Washington Capitals are still our top team in the league. They missed out on two games because of Winter Storm Jonas, but the Caps are so far ahead in points it is physically difficult to pick anyone else as the No. 1 squad. That being said, there's still some movement in this week's Top 10 incarnation. TheFlorida Panthers made a big-time statement heading into the All-Star break with a pair of major victories this past week, while the lower end of our list is home to some new names as well. Click through the gallery to check out our latest power rankings. It's been fun. We hope to see Alex Ovechkin pumping gas on Washington D.C. news again as soon as possible. (Getty)

3 Comments

Michael Lanthier

The 3 time Stanley Cup Champions (last 6 years) Chicago Blackhawks… with the Patrick Kane (Every Hockey Trophy nomination with the exception of best defense man, goalie and rookie) with Artemi Panarin (rookie of the year perhaps)… Oh did you forget about Corey Crawford and his leauge leading shutouts? Seems the All Star Game has… thee second most winningest coach in all the NHL…. and you rank them third??!! Dear Laura Amato WTF are you thinking. At the halfway point of the season… the least thing you could have done is show some respect and rank them number 1. The only thing I’m worried about is your lack of writing skills.

endusersolutions2013

Something you may not have considered is that this was a very worn club, having played more games than everyone but the Blues (both have 52). When they got to Florida, it was game 3 in 4 days, which they also had to face the week before. They now have a less dense schedule and Corey Crawford in goal (strong case for being a Vezina finalist at this point).

Sorry, they are a stronger team than the Panthers most days. Done thing to keep in mind is the Panthers are a poor puck obsession team. Only 4 of their team have posotive Corsi ratings. When Ekblad (1 of the 4) was out, it showed. As they are frequently outshot, they depend on a higher than average save and shooting %. As we’ve seen with the Aves and Flames, that is not a sustainable winning model.

